Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

High-yield dividend ETFs can be major winners in any portfolio, offering diversification, returns, and security. But which are the best?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

High-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a popular choice for investors seeking to generate passive income. By pooling together a diverse array of dividend-paying stocks, these ETFs offer a convenient and efficient way to earn regular income without the need to manage individual stock selections. Among the myriad of options available, the Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) and the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) stand out as exceptional choices for Canadian investors. So let’s get into why.

The advantage

One of the primary advantages of high-yield ETFs is their ability to provide consistent income streams. HDIV, for instance, boasts an impressive annualized yield of approximately 11.8% as of writing. This means that for every $1,000 invested, an investor could expect to receive about $118 in annual income, assuming distributions remain consistent. Such a substantial yield is particularly attractive in today’s low-interest-rate environment, thereby offering a compelling alternative to traditional fixed-income investments.

VDY also offers a robust dividend yield, making it a strong contender for income-focused investors. While specific yield figures can fluctuate based on market conditions, VDY’s focus on high-dividend-yielding Canadian companies ensures a steady stream of income. This ETF tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, which includes companies characterized by high dividend yields.

Strong performance

Beyond attractive yields, both HDIV and VDY have demonstrated commendable performance over time. HDIV has outperformed the S&P/TSX 60 by an annualized 3.7% since its inception on July 19, 2021, while delivering a total return of 15.5% over the same period. This outperformance underscores the ETF’s ability to generate both income and capital appreciation, thereby enhancing overall returns for investors.

VDY’s performance has also been noteworthy. In 2023, the ETF achieved a net return of 8.4%, following a slight decline of 0.19% in 2022. These figures highlight VDY’s resilience and capacity to deliver positive returns even amid market volatility.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the future outlook for both HDIV and VDY remains promising. HDIV’s strategy of employing covered call options across multiple sectors positions it to continue delivering high yields while mitigating downside risk. This approach is particularly beneficial in uncertain market conditions, as it provides a cushion against potential declines.

VDY’s focus on Canadian companies with high dividend yields offers exposure to sectors that are integral to the Canadian economy, such as financials and energy. As these sectors recover and grow, VDY stands to benefit from both dividend income and potential capital gains, thus making it a compelling option for investors seeking long-term income generation.

Moreover, the management expense ratios (MERs) for these ETFs are competitive, ensuring that investors retain a larger portion of their returns. For instance, VDY’s MER is 0.22% as of June 30, 2024, which is relatively low compared to other investment options.

Bottom line

Together, high-yield ETFs like HDIV and VDY offer an effective means of generating passive income. The attractive yields, strong performance histories, positive future outlooks, and diversification benefits make them standout choices for investors seeking to enhance income streams. By incorporating these ETFs into a well-balanced portfolio, investors can enjoy the benefits of regular income with the added potential for capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Want $97 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Do you have a lump sum amount and are worried you will spend it all? Consider investing in dividend stocks…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want passive income? These three offer not just strong passive income now, but a large future opportunity for…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Per Month to Create $335 in Passive Income in 2025

| Andrew Button

By investing $500 per month into a high yield stock like First National Financial (TSX:FN), you could get $337 in…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis has delivered attractive long-term total returns for investors.

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

QSR stock still trades near 52-week highs yet offers a pretty good dividend as well. So, is it worth it,…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Easiest Monthly Paycheck: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks could help you easily earn monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Dividend stocks like Telus Corp, with its 7.4% yield, are good buys right now for their generous payouts.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Billionaire Sold BAM Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield's CEO isn't trying to say BAM stock is lesser than but that BN perhaps has even more to come.

Read more »