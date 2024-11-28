Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

Stability isn’t always exciting, but when you look back in 20 years, your portfolio will show you why these stable stocks are exciting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Investing in stable stocks is like building a solid foundation for your financial future. These stocks come from companies that have weathered economic storms and consistently deliver dependable returns. These may not always grab headlines with dramatic gains but provide peace of mind and reliable income streams, making them ideal for investors seeking stability and long-term growth. So, let’s get into some strong options.

Royal Bank

Let’s start with Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), a cornerstone of Canada’s banking industry and one of the largest banks globally. RBC’s financial health is remarkable. Its most recent earnings reported net income of $3.6 billion and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58, underscoring its ability to navigate challenging markets while maintaining profitability.

Over the years, RBC has showcased resilience, with revenue growth and strong returns on equity consistently in double digits. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.66, it offers a reasonable valuation for investors looking to secure a blue-chip stock with steady dividends, including its impressive 3.23% yield. RBC’s diversified operations, from personal banking to wealth management, ensure that it remains robust even when specific sectors face headwinds.

GFL

Next, we have GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), a rising star in the environmental services sector. GFL is redefining how businesses approach waste management and environmental sustainability. Its revenue surged to $2.06 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, representing an 11.1% increase year over year. While GFL operates in a capital-intensive sector, its growth has been nothing short of phenomenal, supported by strategic acquisitions and an expanding footprint across North America.

Despite its high debt-to-equity ratio, GFL’s ability to generate robust operating cash flow, $1.38 billion in the trailing 12 months, underscores its operational efficiency and growth potential. The market has rewarded this performance, with GFL’s stock gaining 66.59% over the past 52 weeks, offering investors a blend of stability and upward momentum.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) brings a unique flavour of stability through affordability. In challenging economic times, Dollarama thrives as consumers turn to budget-friendly options. In its most recent quarter, Dollarama reported $1.56 billion in net sales, a 7.4% increase year over year.

The stable stock’s business model, focusing on low-cost, high-turnover products, ensures stable revenue even when broader markets waver. Dollarama’s remarkable operating margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 156.46% are clear indicators of its efficiency and profitability. With plans to open more stores and diversify its offerings, Dollarama is not just surviving but thriving, giving investors confidence in its long-term growth.

Foolish takeaway

The future also looks bright for these stable players. RBC is leveraging its digital platforms to enhance customer experiences while investing in sustainable finance. A sector poised for significant growth. GFL’s focus on environmental sustainability aligns well with global trends, and its strategic acquisitions promise further revenue expansion. Dollarama plans to capitalize on its growing footprint by adding new stores and expanding its product lines, ensuring continued revenue growth in the years to come.

Moreover, these companies offer sector diversity that strengthens your portfolio. RBC represents financial stability, GFL champions the growing environmental services industry, and Dollarama offers a recession-proof retail model. These stable stocks create a balanced mix of safety, growth, and income potential.

Investing in stable stocks such as RBC, GFL, and Dollarama provides a perfect trifecta—resilience during downturns, consistent performance, and promising growth potential. Whether you’re seeking steady dividends, capital appreciation, or diversification, these stable stocks offer everything you need to build and sustain a robust investment portfolio. The track records, strategic initiatives, and market positioning make each exemplary choices for anyone looking to secure their financial future with confidence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 20 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It may seem like a long way away, but starting early and investing often can make retirement saving a breeze.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: The Best Benefit to Claim in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This benefit is one of the most broad ones you can claim from the CRA, yet many of us are…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Energy Stocks

7.9% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock is a strong buy for its dividend, especially for its consistency and growth thanks to the Keystone…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Big Bank Stocks: How to Find the Best One for You?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Considering an investment in Canada's big bank stocks? Here's a look at some of the best options to buy right…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks to Hold for Long-Term Success

| Robin Brown

If you want some stocks for long-term success, here are three to look at holding.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 1 Simple Strategy for a Lifetime of Security

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two ETFs focus on blue-chip Canadian and U.S. stocks with a history of growing dividends.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks aren't all bad. In fact, many can be the sign of even more great news to come! Consider…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Benefits to Claim in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three benefits are coming due, so make sure you use them up while you can! And put that cash…

Read more »