Want to Earn $230.34 in Monthly Income? Here’s How

Monthly passive income doesn’t have to be difficult to achieve, especially with a dividend stock like this.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Investing for monthly income can feel like a magical way to make your money work for you, but it’s not as complicated as it might seem. The basic idea is simple: buy assets that generate income regularly, like dividend-paying stocks, bonds, or real estate investment trusts (REITs). While it takes some upfront research and investment, the payoff can be a steady cash flow that supplements your lifestyle. Plus, if you reinvest your income, you’ll get to enjoy the wonders of compounding, where your money makes money on its own. Are you ready to explore how this works? Let’s dive in.

Why these stocks?

Dividend stocks are often a go-to for monthly income. Many companies reward shareholders with a portion of their profits in the form of dividends, which can be paid monthly, quarterly, or annually. To make this work, focus on reliable companies with a history of consistent payouts. You’ll also want to check the dividend yield (a percentage of the stock price) and the payout ratio (how much of the company’s earnings go to dividends). A lower payout ratio often signals sustainability, meaning the company can keep those dividends flowing.

One of the best parts about investing for income is that you can tailor it to your goals. For example, if you’re nearing retirement, you might lean toward safer options like utilities or REITs, which often pay higher yields. If you’re younger, you could mix in growth-oriented dividend stocks, which may not pay as much now but have the potential for capital appreciation over time. Either way, the idea is to create a diversified portfolio that keeps the income rolling in, regardless of market swings.

A prime choice

Now, let’s bring a real-life example into the picture: Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). This dividend stock is a top choice for income investors, offering a strong dividend yield alongside the potential for steady, long-term growth. SIA operates in the senior living sector, managing retirement homes and long-term-care facilities across Canada — a space with significant demand given the country’s aging population.

At its current price of $17.11, SIA boasts a forward annual dividend yield of 5.53%, making it an attractive option for those seeking consistent income. The dividend stock’s quarterly earnings growth year over year (YoY) of 90.7% highlights its improving profitability, a strong indicator of its ability to sustain and even grow dividends in the future. Moreover, its revenue growth of 12.2% YoY reflects solid operational performance.

SIA’s financials also reveal a trailing 12-month revenue of $867.55 million and operating cash flow of $163.96 million, which support its dividend payouts. While the dividend stock does carry a higher debt load, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47%, its stable cash flow helps mitigate this risk. Plus, with a history of weathering challenges in the healthcare and senior living industries, SIA has demonstrated resilience.

More to earn

Looking ahead, Sienna Senior Living is well-positioned to benefit from demographic trends. Canada’s senior population is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driving demand for high-quality retirement and long-term care services. This favourable outlook could translate into stable or growing revenues, providing a solid foundation for future dividend payouts.

Of course, no investment is without risks. SIA’s payout ratio of 222.86% suggests the company currently pays out more in dividends than it earns, which isn’t sustainable indefinitely. However, this is common in sectors like real estate and healthcare, where non-cash expenses like depreciation skew the numbers. Still, it’s worth monitoring to ensure the company doesn’t overextend itself financially. So, how much could investors bring in through dividends alone from a $50,000 investment?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
SIA$172,941$0.94$2,764.54monthly$50,000

Bottom line

As you can see, that’s $2,764.54 in dividend income, coming out at $230.34 each month! And that’s without returns! So, if you’re building a portfolio for monthly income, SIA could be a great addition. Its high yield, strong performance, and promising future outlook make it a solid option for steady cash flow. Pair it with other dividend stocks across different sectors, and you’ll be well on your way to creating a reliable income stream.

