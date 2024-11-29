3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These three blue-chip stocks are the perfect winning combination for investors looking for stability and income — for life!

Blue-chip stocks are the unsung heroes of Canadian portfolios, quietly delivering stability, growth, and income year after year. These stocks represent well-established companies with a proven track record, making them the cornerstone for anyone looking to build long-term wealth. In Canada, gems like CGI (TSX:GIB.A), Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), and Hydro One (TSX:H) showcase why blue-chip stocks are must-haves for investors seeking reliable returns.

Hydro One

Let’s start with Hydro One, the utility giant that keeps Ontario running smoothly. Utilities are known for their resilience, and Hydro One is no exception. With a quarterly revenue growth of 13.3% year over year and steady profitability metrics, it’s a textbook example of a stable investment.

The blue-chip stock currently trades near its 52-week high of $48.05, reflecting strong market confidence. Plus, its forward dividend yield of 2.74% sweetens the deal, providing passive income while you watch your portfolio grow. For those wary of market volatility, Hydro One’s beta of 0.34 means it’s less likely to give you sleepless nights.

Loblaw

Now, Loblaw may not be as flashy as tech stocks, but it’s a staple in every sense of the word. The blue-chip stock’s massive footprint in Canadian grocery and pharmacy sectors ensures steady revenue streams, even in uncertain economic times.

Loblaw’s recent earnings were impressive, with quarterly earnings growth of 25% year over year, thanks to effective cost management and strong consumer demand. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 19.05 signals room for growth at a reasonable price. Plus, Loblaw’s dividend, with a modest 1.14% yield, might not be sky-high. But it’s consistent and backed by a payout ratio of just 26.7%, leaving ample room for future increases.

CGI

On to CGI, a leader in IT and consulting services. While it doesn’t offer a hefty dividend, CGI shines in capital appreciation. The blue-chip stock reported 5.2% earnings growth last quarter, coupled with a strong return on equity of 19.08%.

With its stock price hovering near its 52-week high of $160.75, CGI proves it’s a growth powerhouse. Its forward P/E of 19.01 makes it attractively priced for a tech company with a solid track record. If you’re looking to diversify into technology while staying within the safety of blue-chip territory, CGI is a stellar pick.

A winning combo

Blue-chip stocks like these are the epitome of “set it and forget it.” These aren’t just about steady returns. These offer a sense of security. When markets wobble, blue-chip stocks tend to hold ground, buoyed by strong fundamentals and investor trust. The dividends provide a cushion, and consistent earnings growth helps portfolios weather storms.

Take Hydro One’s ability to combine stability with a touch of growth. Despite its high debt-to-equity ratio, the utility’s cash flow generation remains robust, ensuring it can handle its financial obligations. Loblaw’s diversified operations protect it from sector-specific downturns, whether it’s inflationary pressures or supply chain disruptions. CGI, meanwhile, leverages its global presence and technological expertise to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

Beyond individual performance, blue-chip stocks are portfolio anchors. These balance out high-risk, high-reward investments and act as a reliable income stream, particularly for retirees or those building passive income. Dividend reinvestment can compound returns, making them ideal for young investors with a long-term horizon.

Bottom line

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting, adding blue-chip stocks like GIB.A, L, and H to your portfolio is like planting sturdy oaks in your financial forest. These grow steadily, weather all seasons, and provide shade in the form of dividends or consistent performance. And in the world of investing, that kind of dependability is priceless.