Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

If you’ve got $2,000 and don’t mind deferring some near-term gratification, these Canadian stocks could be big long-term winners.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Now that its December, you might be tempted to splurge on that new television marked down for Boxing Day. However, why not buy a quality Canadian stock and own a gift that keeps giving for years (and maybe even decades)?

If you choose stocks wisely, they can reward far beyond the life of your television. Likewise, just imagine how many televisions you could buy if your stocks were to multiply by several times?

If you’ve got $2,000 and don’t mind deferring some near-term gratification, these Canadian stocks could be big long-term winners.

This Canadian stock is in ultra-growth mode

It has been an incredible year already for Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL). This Canadian stock is up 197% in 2024! PRL was driven by a combination of great earnings per share growth and a nice valuation re-rating after the stock was dirt cheap in 2023.

Propel provides small loans to non-prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada. With its specialized A.I. lending platform, the company can quickly scale and expand its service offerings. This Canadian stock has a lot of operating leverage. The bigger it gets, the better its margins become.

Propel has grown earnings per share by a plus-50% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). If it completes its recently announced U.K. acquisition, it could certainly keep up that pace in 2025. If it keeps executing its growth strategy, this Canadian stock could still be reasonably priced.

A top winner in Canada

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) trades for almost $4,800 per share. This ultimate Canadian stock has been an incredible compounder for shareholders for years. You don’t want to miss out on the action.

Today, many brokerages offer fractional share purchases so you can afford to buy it, even if you only have $2,000 to spend. However, if you don’t have access to fractional shares, you can buy one of Constellation’s smaller spinout entities, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) or Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN).

Both operate vertical market software businesses, and both are serial acquirers. The difference is that Topicus has a unique geographic focus in Europe. Lumine operates software businesses focused on media and telecommunications.

Topicus acquires many smaller businesses. To date, Lumine has focused on larger carve-out opportunities. You can craft your weightings and strategy based on your preference.

You can get access to all these businesses by owning the larger parent company, Constellation. There are likely more spinouts to come in the years ahead. The point is, you want to be a part of the Constellation family in one way or another for the years ahead.

A Canadian industrial stock with more room to rise

Another Canadian stock to add with $2,000 is TFI International (TSX:TFII). It is not a flashy tech stock like the ones above. However, no one can argue with its track record of growing its stock by a 25% CAGR over the past 10 years.

TFI is one of the largest shipping and transportation companies in Canada. It has a growing presence in the United States. Like Constellation, it is a serial acquirer. The freight sector is in a recession. While that hurts TFI’s operating income near term, it can still opportunistically acquire transport businesses at attractive valuations.

TFI has had some operating issues, especially in the U.S. Yet, it continues to generate substantial free cash flow. As result, its balance sheet has remained strong and should support more acquisition growth in 2025.

Like the Canadian stocks above, TFI has a highly invested management team with a strong focus on high returns on investments. It is an ideal boring, industrial stock to hold for the next 5 to 10 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Lumine Group, Propel, TFI International, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Defensive stocks are some of the best buys for long-term holders, though without the flash. Which is why now is…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Growth Stocks Could Help You Become a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

With returns of 647% and 868% over the last 10 years, respectively, these two Canadian growth stocks have already showed…

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Agricultural Stocks to Buy Now for Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the growing demand for sustainable food production, global food security challenges, and innovative technology in farming, here are three…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks may seem a bit risky at top heights, but don't count them out for future earnings as…

Read more »

box of children's toys
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This low-cost retailer never seems to be a bad buy, but will that still be the case in 2025?

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 34 in Canada

| Kay Ng

Curious how your TFSA balance compares to others? Here's how you could increase your wealth tax-free.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These financial stocks are top choices for those looking for long-term income, along with security for life!

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Stocks for Beginners

Seize These TSX Stocks Before the Holiday Surge

| Jitendra Parashar

Consider adding these two TSX stocks to your portfolio ahead of the holiday season, as the demand for their products…

Read more »