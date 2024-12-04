Member Login
Home » Investing » Will goeasy Stock Continue its Surge Into 2025?

Will goeasy Stock Continue its Surge Into 2025?

goeasy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a cheap valuation despite delivering stellar gains to shareholders.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
lift into sky

Image source: Getty Images

Valued at $2.88 billion by market cap, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has created significant wealth for long-term shareholders. In the last 20 years, goeasy stock has returned 1,340% to investors. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 2,340%.

It’s evident that goeasy has crushed broader market returns over time primarily due to strong revenue and earnings growth. In the last 10 years, goeasy has increased its sales and earnings at a compound annual growth rate of 14% and 29.4%, respectively.

While goeasy has delivered inflation-beating returns to investors, historical performance does not matter much to current or future investors. So, let’s see if GSY stock can continue to surge in 2025 and beyond.

Is goeasy stock a good buy right now?

goeasy is part of the cyclical financial lending sector. For instance, lending firms perform well during periods of economic expansion due to strong employment rates, lower lending rates, and sustainable delinquency rates. However, during recessions, financial services companies, including goeasy, will struggle with higher loan defaults, lower demand for loans across verticals, and a narrowing earnings base.

goeasy provides non-prime leasing and lending services to Canadian consumers. Its two primary business segments include easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial business provides unsecured and real estate-secured installment loans, personal loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and others. Its easyhome segment leases household furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and more.

With more than 300 locations across Canada, goeasy has a presence in the largest cities in the country. Despite a challenging macro environment this year, in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, goeasy increased

  • Loan originations by 16% to $839 million;
  • Loan portfolio by 28% to $4.4 billion;
  • Sales by 19% to $383 million;
  • Operating income by 25% to $163 million; and
  • Adjusted earnings by 13% to $4.32 per share.

goeasy emphasized that credit applications in Q3 rose by 22% to 645,000 while its customer base widened by 14% to 48,600. The average branch loan portfolio grew 18% to $6.6 million, while quarterly auto financing volumes exceeded $150 million for the first time in the September quarter.

Is GSY stock still undervalued?

With $1.8 billion in total funding capacity and $700 million in additional debt issuance, goeasy is well-capitalized. Additionally, goeasy stated that it has the capacity to grow its loan book by $300 million, which would be funded entirely from its internal cash flow.

Analysts tracking GSY stock expect adjusted earnings to grow from $14.2 in 2023 to $16.7 in 2024 and $20 in 2025. So, priced at 8.5 times forward earnings, GSY stock is cheap, given its strong growth forecasts. Bay Street remains and expects the TSX stock to gain over 35% in the next 12 months.

A widening earnings base has allowed goeasy to raise dividends multiple times over the past two decades. Today, it pays shareholders an annual dividend of $4.68 per share, indicating a yield of 2.7%. These payouts have risen from $0.11 per share in 2004.

goeasy continues to execute well across multiple fronts, with strong growth balanced by stable credit metrics and improved operational efficiency. The company appears well-capitalized for future growth with multiple funding sources and strong cash flow generation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Maximum Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock is a strong option when you're seeking out what to put your TFSA contribution room towards. Let's get…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Verizon: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Verizon and Telus are two dividend stocks that offer shareholders tasty yields in 2024. But which stock is a better…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock(s) Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to own a few magnificent TSX dividend stocks? Here are two that trade at discount levels you will regret…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Here are three top dividend stocks you can double up on, given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for its 7.35% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock certainly looks attractive for its dividend yield, but is there anything else going for this telecom stock?

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks that will cut you a cheque each month? Here's a look at two great…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 19% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down this year, but it offers up a strong amount of income for those looking…

Read more »