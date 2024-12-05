Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

Investors with higher risk tolerances and longer investment horizons can buy these stocks to earn superior returns.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Growth stocks tend to grow their financials above the industry average, thus offering higher return potential. People are ready to pay a premium to own these stocks given their higher return potential, thusly raising their valuations. Though given the developing nature of their business and higher valuations, growth companies are considered riskier. So, investors with higher risk tolerance abilities and longer investment horizons can buy these stocks to earn superior returns.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been one of the top performers over the last two years, with returns of over 730%. Its solid financials and exposure to the high-growth artificial intelligence(AI) sector have boosted its stock price. Amid the increased usage of AI, hyperscalers are investing in expanding their AI-ready data centres, which has fueled the demand for switches, high-performance computing platforms, and storage solutions.

Meanwhile, Celestica could benefit from this demand growth, given its innovative product offerings and new launches. In April, the company acquired NCS Global Services, an IT infrastructure and asset management company in the United States. Besides, it recently forged a strategic relationship with Groq, which specializes in accelerated inferencing. Considering all these growth initiatives and a favourable environment, I expect the rally in Celestica’s stock price to continue.

Shopify

Another growth stock I am bullish on would be Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which offers essential internet infrastructure for commerce to businesses worldwide. The company posted an impressive third-quarter performance in October, with its revenue and operating income growing by 26.1% and 132%, respectively. Its operating margin improved from 7.1% to 13.1%. The company also generated free cash flows of $421 million during the quarter, representing 19% of its revenue – a 300 basis points improvement from the previous year’s quarter.

Moreover, the growing transition towards an omnichannel selling model has created long-term growth potential for Shopify. Meanwhile, the company continues to develop innovative products to meet the growing needs of its customers. It also focuses on personalizing the customer experience, which has been gaining traction among mid-market merchants. The increasing adoption of its payments platform and strengthening of its business-to-business (B2B) offerings could also support the company’s growth. So, I expect the uptrend in Shopify’s financials and stock price to continue in the coming years.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) develops technology and services to aid healthcare professionals in delivering positive patient outcomes. The digital healthcare company posted an impressive third-quarter performance last month, with its topline growing by 23%. Solid organic growth and acquisitions in the previous four quarters more than offset the decline from divestments to drive its sales. It had 1.48 million patient visits during the quarter, representing a 31% year-over-year increase. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to WELL shareholders grew 10% to $25.1 million.

Meanwhile, the growing adoption of telehealthcare services, digitization of patient records, and usage of software solutions in healthcare have expanded the addressable market for WELL Health. The company continues to focus on developing innovative products to strengthen its footprint. Besides, it has a solid acquisition pipeline, with 17 letters of intent and definitive agreements. Also, the company’s valuation looks attractive, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple at 1.5, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Paying Over 6% Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to receive reliable income for years by adding these two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock surprised investors, stating it would not be providing guidance. So, what should investors do now?

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Investing

Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

CPKC is down in recent months. Is it time to buy the dip?

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you beat the TSX index over time.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of taking unnecessary risks, conservative Canadian investors want to consider buying these two dividend-paying, blue-chip stocks now and holding…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of reasons to consider buying Enbridge stock.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,284.50 in Total Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock can be a great portfolio addition, but don't ignore returns for a high yield. That's why we're…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

BCE and More! Here’s Another Passive Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) isn't the only solid option for passive-income investors seeking to beef up their quarterly income streams.

Read more »