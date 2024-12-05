Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

If you want to create a TFSA that pumps out cash, then ETFs are the safest and easiest option for you.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Transforming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a powerful cash machine with just $30,000 is an exciting challenge for Canadian investors. By combining the benefits of diversification, steady dividends, and a focus on long-term growth, you can create a portfolio that not only grows but also generates consistent income. With careful planning and a few key exchange-traded funds (ETFs), your TFSA can become a tool to achieve financial freedom.

VEQT

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:VEQT) is an excellent starting point for this journey. VEQT provides exposure to a globally diversified equity portfolio, including Canadian, U.S., and international markets. Its low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.24% ensures that more of your money stays invested rather than being eaten up by fees.

Over the past year, VEQT has delivered impressive performance, with a one-year return of 28.63%. This strong return highlights its potential for long-term growth, driven by its broad exposure to global economic activity. Adding VEQT to your TFSA means you’re investing in a wide array of companies across various sectors, offering both stability and growth potential.

XAW

Another ETF to consider is iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW). This fund focuses on international equities, excluding Canada, which makes it a perfect complement to VEQT. While Canadian investors often lean heavily toward domestic stocks, XAW ensures your portfolio benefits from opportunities in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and emerging markets.

This diversification reduces the risks associated with home-country bias. Historical performance for XAW has shown steady returns that reflect the strength of international markets, and its prospects remain bright as global economies recover and grow. By allocating a portion of your TFSA to XAW, you’re opening the door to investments in some of the world’s most dynamic companies.

ZEB

For a dose of income stability, BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is a top-notch choice. ZEB focuses on Canadian banks, which are renowned for their reliability and generous dividends. These institutions are pillars of the Canadian economy, known for weathering financial storms with resilience.

ZEB ensures equal-weight exposure to major banks, avoiding over-concentration in any single institution. The Canadian banking sector continues to be a haven for dividend investors, with ZEB’s year-to-date return of approximately 20.22% underscoring its stability. Including ZEB in your TFSA allows you to tap into a steady stream of dividends, all while benefiting from the long-term growth of Canada’s financial sector.

Allocating that cash

With $30,000 to invest, you can allocate your funds to these ETFs to build a balanced portfolio. VEQT could take a larger share, emphasizing growth through global equity exposure. XAW complements it by broadening your reach beyond Canadian borders. A smaller allocation to ZEB adds income stability and provides regular cash flow through dividends. This combination offers a mix of high growth potential and reliable income generation.

Investing in these ETFs isn’t a one-and-done activity. To maximize your TFSA’s potential, it’s crucial to monitor your portfolio periodically. Markets can shift, and rebalancing your allocation between VEQT, XAW, and ZEB ensures your investments stay aligned with your goals. For instance, if one ETF outpaces the others in growth, you might adjust your allocation to maintain your desired balance of risk and reward.

The dividends from ZEB also offer flexibility. Reinvesting them can supercharge your growth through compounding while taking them as cash provides a regular income stream. This flexibility makes ZEB a valuable component of a TFSA focused on both growth and cash flow. Whether you’re reinvesting or cashing out, the tax-free nature of the TFSA means every dollar goes further.

Foolish takeaway

The key to turning your TFSA into a cash machine is understanding the balance between growth and income. With VEQT driving capital appreciation, XAW providing international diversification, and ZEB offering stable dividends, you’ve got a recipe for success. As your portfolio grows, the income potential from dividends and capital gains increases, transforming your TFSA from a simple savings account into a robust financial tool. By sticking to a disciplined investment strategy and focusing on long-term goals, your $30,000 investment can pave the way to financial independence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two high-yield dividend ETF powerhouses: one offering a bold 21% yield for risk-takers, the other a steady 7.6% for…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The CRA is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some bad red flags that many investors may be overlooking, but fear not! Here's how to side step…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,727.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are the perfect fit for any TFSA contribution, but after strong earnings, this one should be top of…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks still offer attractive yields.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,680 of Annual Passive Income That the CRA Won’t Tax

| Robin Brown

Trying to boost your annual passive income? Here's one way you could earn $2,680 annually, completely tax-free!

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,970 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $252.44/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock not only provides you with a high yield, but a monthly one!

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Growth Star Perfect for a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is a fantastic rail play that's looking too cheap to pass up for investors focused on landing…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Close Out 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Waste Connections and GFL Environmental are two top TSX stocks positioned to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

Read more »