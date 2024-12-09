Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Canadian stock market is red hot right now. Here are three top companies you can still load up on at a discount.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been on an absolute tear as of late. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 15% over the past four months and is now nearing a return of close to 25% on the year. And that’s not even including dividends, either. 

But as hot as the market is right now, you don’t necessarily need to be on the sidelines, waiting for a pullback to put some money to work. The TSX still has plenty of top stocks trading below all-time highs to take advantage of today. 

I’ve put together a well-rounded basket of three discounted stocks that are poised to return to their market-beating ways.

If you’ve got time on your side, these three well-priced companies deserve a spot on your watch list.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The renewable energy sector could be an excellent place to be investing today. Despite boasting huge long-term growth opportunities, the sector as a whole has been on the decline since early 2021. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a global leader in the space, and the stock can offer a whole lot to investors. Excluding dividends, shares are down more than 40% from all-time highs, which were last set in early 2021. 

As a proven market-beater in a growth-filled space, this discount alone is enough of a reason to have the company on your radar. Brookfield Renewable Partners had been a consistent market-beater in the years leading up to 2021. And as a long-term shareholder myself, I’m confident it’s only a matter of time before it’s back to outperforming the market.

At today’s stock price, Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend is also yielding a whopping 5%. 

Air Canada

I’ve got Air Canada (TSX:AC) on my watch list for reasons similar to those that would make someone interested in Brookfield Renewable Partners. 

Canada’s largest airline has a proven market-beating track record, yet it continues to trade far below all-time highs. Shares of Air Canada are down about 50% since the beginning of 2020. But from 2010 to 2020, the airline stock put up huge market-crushing numbers. 

The airline space certainly isn’t known for monster returns, but don’t let that sway you from investing in Air Canada. 

With shares up close to 50% over the past six months, we could be witnessing the start of Air Canada’s steady rise to new all-time highs. Don’t miss your chance to load up while these prices still last.

Lightspeed Commerce

Last on my list is a beaten-down tech stock that could offer investors long-term market-beating growth potential or a short-term pop. 

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) announced in September that it was exploring options for a potential sale. Since then, shares are up more than 30%. Short-term investors could get lucky here and load up before a surge from a sale. Long-term investors, though, still have just as much of a reason to have this tech company on their radar.

Shares are down more than 80% from all-time highs in late 2021, providing patient investors with an interesting buying opportunity.

Lightspeed already owns a global presence in the massively opportunistic commerce space. Revenue growth is also not expected to drop below the double-digit range anytime soon.

If you’re looking for a low-risk, high-reward type of growth stock, Lightspeed Commerce is the company for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

