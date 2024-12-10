Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $40,505.97 With This ETF

Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $40,505.97 With This ETF

Making money can seem so difficult, but if you find the right ETF and reinvest dividends for the long term, it can be easy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a savvy move for Canadians aiming to build passive income. But many of us may not know where to begin! That’s why an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a smart move. Allocating $15,000 into a globally diversified ETF like iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW) is an especially strategic choice. Today, let’s explore how this approach can work for you.

Into XAW

XAW offers exposure to a broad spectrum of international equities, excluding Canadian stocks, providing diversification across various markets and sectors. This diversification can help mitigate risks associated with investing in a single market, enhancing the potential for stable, long-term returns.

As of writing, XAW was trading at $46.15 per unit. With a $15,000 investment, this purchase grants you access to a portfolio of global companies, including holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF, and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF, among others.

And that purchase gives you a lot of returns. In terms of performance, XAW has demonstrated solid returns. For instance, in 2023, the fund achieved an 18.16% return, following a -11.77% return in 2022 and an 18.23% return in 2021. These figures highlight the fund’s resilience and growth potential over time.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the global diversification of XAW positions it to capitalize on growth opportunities across various markets. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, the fund’s broad exposure can help navigate market fluctuations, aiming for steady growth.

An attractive feature of XAW is its semi-annual distributions, with a yield of approximately 1.50%. In a TFSA, these distributions are tax-free, allowing your investment to grow more efficiently. Reinvesting these distributions can further enhance your compound growth over time.

The management fee for XAW is 0.20%, with a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.22%. These low fees ensure that more of your money remains invested, contributing to your overall returns. So, by holding XAW within your TFSA, you can benefit from tax-free growth and withdrawals, maximizing your passive-income potential. This setup allows your investment to compound without the drag of taxes, accelerating your path to financial goals.

Bottom line

So, let’s say you put that $15,000 towards XAW and let it grow for a decade. In that time, you enjoy a continued compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35%. Then, you add on the dividend, rising by a CAGR of 2.35% over the last five years. Here is what you could achieve over a decade while reinvesting dividends.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedShare ValueAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueYear End Stock PriceNew Shares PurchasedYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$46.15325$14,998.75$0.66$214.50$15,213.25$50.474329$16,604.63
2$50.47329$16,604.63$0.68$223.72$16,828.35$55.194333$18,378.27
3$55.19333$18,378.27$0.69$229.77$18,608.04$60.354337$20,337.95
4$60.35337$20,337.95$0.71$239.27$20,577.22$65.994341$22,502.59
5$65.99341$22,502.59$0.73$248.93$22,751.52$72.163344$24,823.04
6$72.16344$24,823.04$0.75$258.00$25,081.04$78.913347$27,381.77
7$78.91347$27,381.77$0.77$267.19$27,648.96$86.293350$30,201.50
8$86.29350$30,201.50$0.79$276.50$30,478.00$94.363353$33,309.08
9$94.36353$33,309.08$0.81$285.93$33,595.01$103.183356$36,732.08
10$103.18356$36,732.08$0.83$295.48$37,027.56$112.833359$40,505.97

In summary, investing $15,000 from your TFSA into XAW provides a diversified, low-cost, and tax-efficient strategy to build passive income. One that could create $40,505.97 in a decade! With its global reach and consistent performance, XAW can be a valuable component of your investment portfolio, helping you achieve financial independence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks provide everything investors need: long-term stability and passive income to boot.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

End-of-Year Retirement Planning: 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right stocks for the retirement portfolio differs from investor to investor. However, there are some top stocks that…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Volatility Growth Stocks for Promising Returns

| Adam Othman

Conservative investors may prefer low-volatility and consistent growth stocks over explosive but relatively risky picks.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay attractive dividends for TFSA investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently rewarding shareholders with regular dividend payouts for decades.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

BMO High Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) and another top dividend ETF are worth holding onto for years.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

The buy-and-hold Dividend Aristocrats, especially those offering decent capital appreciation or preservation potential, can form the backbone of a strong…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Asset Management Stock in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that has crushed broader market returns over the last two years.

Read more »