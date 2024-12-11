Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Market Surprise No One Saw Coming a Year Ago

1 Market Surprise No One Saw Coming a Year Ago

Here’s why long-term bond ETFs remained in the toilet throughout 2024 and what you can about it as a Canadian investor.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.

Source: Getty Images

Before we get going, let me clarify the title: by “no one,” I mean retail investors—there’s always some institutional savant out there who saw it coming.

The surprise? It wasn’t a high-profile fraud, meme stock drama, or crypto implosion. It was long-term Canadian government bonds continuing to underperform in 2024, extending the misery of 2023 and the brutal 2022 bear market when inflation and rising rates delivered a double whammy.

Why was this a surprise? Many retail investors assumed that with the Bank of Canada cutting rates aggressively, this type of bond would stage a comeback. While the rate cuts materialized, the rally in long-term bonds never followed. Here’s why.

Why long-term bonds didn’t perform well

Let’s use BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZFL) as our case study—a popular pick for retail investors, with over $3.6 billion in assets under management.

ZFL carries an AAA credit rating, backed by the Canadian federal government. Despite budget deficits and some questionable policy decisions, Canada remains a reliable lender (for now).

However, this isn’t a “safe” ETF by any means—credit risk may be negligible, but its interest rate risk is significant. As of December 9, 2024, ZFL’s weighted average duration was 18.06 years.

A simple (though not perfect) way to understand this is: for every 1% decrease in interest rates, ZFL’s net asset value (NAV) should rise by roughly 18.06%, all else being equal.

Many retail investors latched onto this concept in 2024, expecting jumbo rate cuts from the Bank of Canada to send long-term bond prices soaring. However, this analysis was overly simplistic. While the rate cuts materialized, ZFL didn’t deliver the anticipated gains.

The policy interest rate—the short-term rate directly controlled by the Bank of Canada—was indeed cut aggressively, but long-term bond yields remained elevated, keeping long-term bond prices depressed.

Why? Long-term yields reflect more than just central bank policy. Steady economic growth, ongoing government borrowing and deficits, and sticky inflation expectations all contributed to keeping long-term yields higher than expected.

What to buy instead

While long-term bonds have been a rough ride for price appreciation, their high volatility can actually work in your favour if you focus on passive-income generation. One way to do this is by using derivatives like covered calls, which turn volatility into options premiums (cold hard cash).

A great example of this strategy is Hamilton U.S. T-Bill Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HBIL).

This ETF is a barbell strategy in action: it combines the stability of U.S. Treasury bills (T-bills) with the income-generating potential of long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, augmented by covered calls.

Here’s how it works: 80% of HBIL’s portfolio is allocated to an ETF holding ultra-safe U.S. T-bills. These short-term government securities are essentially risk-free and provide a stable source of monthly interest income. The remaining 20% is invested in a long-term Treasury ETF with an average maturity of around 20 years.

To boost income further, HBIL sells covered calls on the long-term Treasury ETF portion of the portfolio. This means the ETF captures premium income by selling the upside potential of these volatile bonds.

The result? A steady monthly distribution combining the safety of T-bills with the yield enhancement of covered calls on longer-dated Treasurys. 80% of the ETF is as safe as it gets, while the remaining 20% is structured to harvest income from risk.

As of December 10, 2024, HBIL was yielding an impressive 7.45%—a balance of stability and higher income that’s tough to find elsewhere in today’s bond market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollarama Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Following positive Q3 numbers and future growth prospects, should investors accumulate stock in this popular retailer on the pullback to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

From undervalued to powerfully bullish, quite a few financial stocks might be promising prospects for the coming year.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 TFSA Red Flags Every Canadian Investor Should Know

| Andrew Button

Day trading in a TFSA is a red flag. Hold index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV)…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2025 and Beyond

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another bargain buy are fit for new Canadian investors.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite delivering disappointing performance in 2024, these two cheap Canadian growth stocks could offer massive upside in 2025.

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Bank Stocks

Shocking Declines: Canadian Stocks That Disappointed Investors in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank and Telus International are two TSX stocks that are trading below 52-week highs in December 2024.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you have $1,000 to invest right now, CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) and Enerflex (TSX:EFX) are no-brainer options.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 15% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a rough few years, but with shares down 15% in the last year (though it's recently…

Read more »