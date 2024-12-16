Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

Investors could consider investing in these top Canadian dividend stocks for a stress-free and growing passive income.

The top Canadian dividend stocks can help investors earn a stress-free passive income for decades. Investors could consider investing in fundamentally strong companies with well-established businesses and a growing earnings base. Moreover, one should look for companies with sustainable payouts and diversify their portfolio for a steady inflow of cash.

Against this backdrop, here are my top picks from the utilities, energy, and banking sectors. These stocks can help diversify your portfolio and offer worry-free dividends.

Top pick from the utility sector

Investors could consider adding top Canadian utility stocks for stress-free passive income. Notably, leading utility companies have a proven record of consistently paying and increasing their dividends regardless of market conditions. Their payouts are well-protected through rate-regulated businesses that generate predictable cash flows.

Within the utility space, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a compelling investment option for its stellar payouts and well-covered yield. It has raised dividends for 52 years, the longest among Canadian companies. Thanks to its defensive business model, highly contracted earnings, and growing rate base, this Dividend King is expected to continue offering stress-free passive income for decades.

Further, this natural gas and electricity services provider continues to invest in regulated utilities and long-term contracted assets. This will likely expand its rate base and earnings, driving higher dividend payments. Canadian Utilities’s payout is sustainable in the long term, and it offers a compelling yield of 5.1%.

Top pick from the energy sector

Like utility companies, top Canadian energy infrastructure companies are known for their durable dividend payouts. One such reliable dividend stock is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which has been consistent in paying and growing passive income for decades.

This oil and gas transporter has paid dividends for seven decades and increased them by three decades. This reflects the company’s commitment to reward its shareholders with higher cash, irrespective of the market conditions. The energy giant also offers a high yield of 6.3% at the current levels.

Enbridge’s ability to grow its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share supports its dividend increases. The company benefits from its resilient business model, higher utilization of its extensive liquids pipeline network, and low-risk growth projects.

Further, Enbridge’s long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements, and regulated tolling frameworks position it well to grow its earnings per share (EPS) and DCF per share and offer higher payouts. In addition, Enbridge’s continued investments in traditional and renewable energy assets, secured growth projects, and accretive acquisitions augur well for future growth.

Enbridge projects mid-single-digit growth in its EPS in the long run, positioning itself well to grow its future dividends. It also has a sustainable payout ratio of 60-70% of its DCF.

Top pick from the banking sector

Leading Canadian banking stocks are renowned for paying dividends for over a century. One such leading bank is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which stands out for its attractive dividend-growth rate and regular payments. Notably, the bank has continuously paid dividends for 167 years. Moreover, its dividend has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 10% since 1998.

The bank’s impressive dividend-growth history stems from its diversified revenue stream and ability to grow loans and deposits. Further, its solid balance sheet, accretive acquisitions, and improved operating efficiency bode well for future earnings and dividend growth.

Its conservative dividend payout ratio of 40-50% makes it sustainable in the long term. Moreover, it offers a compelling yield of 5.4% near the current market price.