A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

This dividend stock is a prime choice for those wanting not just regular cash flow, but cash every single month!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing in monthly dividend stocks is a brilliant strategy for those who value a consistent income stream. And the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) stands out as a particularly smart choice in this category. With its attractive yield, diversified portfolio, and strong management, EIT.UN is a compelling option for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the stock market.

The benefits

One of the primary benefits of monthly dividend stocks is the steady income they provide. Unlike quarterly or annual dividends, monthly payouts create a predictable cash flow, making it easier to manage budgets and plan expenses. This consistency is especially beneficial for retirees or anyone looking to supplement their income without relying on unpredictable market movements. EIT.UN excels in this area, offering monthly dividends that can help stabilize an investment portfolio.

The Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend yield is a key selling point. Currently, the fund provides an annualized dividend of $1.20 per share, translating to a yield of approximately 7.7%. This high yield is particularly appealing in today’s market, where investors are seeking ways to maximize returns without taking on excessive risk. Regular payouts from EIT.UN not only provide income but can also be reinvested to compound returns over time, amplifying long-term growth potential.

Diversification is another advantage of EIT.UN. Managed by Canoe Financial LP, the fund invests in a mix of public equities and fixed-income securities, focusing on both Canadian and U.S. markets. This diversified approach spreads risk across various sectors and asset classes, reducing the impact of market volatility. By balancing growth and value stocks from mid-cap and large-cap companies, EIT.UN ensures that its portfolio remains resilient and well-positioned for different market conditions.

Recent performance

The fund’s strong financial performance speaks to its reliability. Over the trailing 12 months, EIT.UN reported revenue of $460.1 million and net income of $400.9 million, resulting in an impressive profit margin of 87.1%. Such robust figures highlight the fund’s efficiency in generating returns for its investors. With a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.8 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.1, EIT.UN’s valuation remains attractive, thus offering a balanced mix of growth potential and value.

The fund’s diversified holdings also offer exposure to a wide range of industries, providing a hedge against sector-specific downturns. For example, during periods of economic growth, the fund’s equity holdings can deliver capital appreciation. Conversely, in more challenging times, its fixed-income investments can act as a buffer, preserving capital and providing steady income. This balanced approach ensures that EIT.UN remains a stable and versatile investment option.

Looking forward, EIT.UN is well-positioned to benefit from evolving market trends. Its investments in a mix of growth and value stocks allow it to capture opportunities in dynamic industries while maintaining stability through more traditional sectors. This dual focus on income and capital appreciation makes EIT.UN a strong candidate for investors with long-term goals.

Bottom line

The Canoe EIT Income Fund combines the best features of monthly dividend stocks: steady income, strong financial performance, diversification, and expert management. Whether you’re seeking a reliable source of passive income, a way to grow your portfolio, or both, EIT.UN is a smart option that offers something for everyone. Its commitment to regular payouts, coupled with a diversified and well-managed portfolio, makes it a standout choice for Canadian investors looking to achieve financial stability and growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

