3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

Don’t miss out on these secret yet somewhat obvious strategies to making sure you make the most of your TFSA growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Investors often miss out on the secrets of Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaires. That’s because the strategies these individuals use aren’t always flashy and require a level of patience and insight that goes beyond surface-level market trends. These secrets don’t revolve around high-risk gambles or fleeting trends. These are rooted in strategic thinking, compounding returns, and tax-free growth. Below are three of the least-known strategies TFSA millionaires use to maximize their accounts, with real-life examples of investments on the TSX that align with these approaches.

1. The power of long-term growth stocks

One of the least-understood secrets is how TFSA millionaires harness the potential of long-term growth stocks. Unlike short-term traders who chase quick profits, these investors focus on companies with solid fundamentals, innovative business models, and the ability to scale significantly over time. A great example of this is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). Starting as a small Canadian convenience store chain, Couche-Tard expanded aggressively through acquisitions, making it a global leader with operations in multiple countries.

Over the past decade, its stock price has grown by over 2,000%. Thus turning modest investments into substantial wealth. In its most recent earnings report, released earlier this quarter, Couche-Tard showed robust revenue growth driven by strong fuel sales and successful cost management. Future prospects look bright as the company continues to expand into new markets and diversify its offerings, including investments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Holding a stock like ATD over decades, tax-free, allows TFSA millionaires to compound their wealth significantly without being taxed on their gains.

2. Diversification with high-quality dividend stocks

Another well-kept secret is the ability to create stability in a TFSA portfolio through diversification, particularly by balancing growth stocks with reliable dividend payers. TFSA millionaires understand that while growth stocks are exciting, dividend stocks provide consistent returns and can reinvest tax-free to compound over time. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a stellar example. Known for its generous and reliable dividend history, CIBC has been a cornerstone of Canadian banking for over a century.

In its latest earnings report, CIBC reported stable income despite economic headwinds, showcasing the resilience of its diversified business model. Its forward-looking dividend yield of around 6% makes it a fantastic candidate for TFSA investors who value steady, passive income. By reinvesting these dividends, millionaires create a snowball effect that accelerates their portfolio’s growth, even during market downturns.

3. Taking advantage of undervalued opportunities

TFSA millionaires also excel at identifying undervalued stocks with solid fundamentals, especially during market dips. Buying low and holding until the market recognizes the stock’s value is a hallmark strategy. A current example is Nutrien (TSX:NTR), the world’s largest provider of crop nutrients and services. Nutrien has faced recent challenges due to softer potash demand. Yet its long-term outlook remains strong as global food production continues to rely on its essential products.

In its most recent earnings report, Nutrien reported a decline in potash sales. Yet it maintained its dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial stability. Analysts see potential upside as the agricultural sector stabilizes, making now an opportune time for investors to buy into this global powerhouse at a discount. TFSA millionaires understand that patient investing in undervalued companies can yield outsized gains when the market rebounds.

Foolish takeaways

Lastly, TFSA millionaires avoid common pitfalls like overtrading, which racks up unnecessary fees, or keeping idle cash in their accounts. Every dollar left uninvested is a missed opportunity for tax-free growth. By staying fully invested in high-quality stocks, bonds, or exchange-traded funds, these investors ensure their TFSA is always working to build wealth.

The secrets of TFSA millionaires aren’t necessarily complicated. Yet, they do require commitment, research, and patience. Whether it’s through long-term growth stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard, dividend payers like CIBC, or undervalued gems like Nutrien, the key lies in understanding the power of compounding and letting time do the heavy lifting. For investors willing to adopt these strategies, the path to becoming a TFSA millionaire might be closer than they think!

