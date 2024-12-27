Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

There is a lot to consider among energy stocks heading into 2025, so let’s look at some considerations and stocks to watch.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

As we approach 2025, Canadian energy stocks are once again in the spotlight, navigating a mix of global economic trends, political disruptions, and shifting oil prices. Investors who follow this sector know it’s a lot like the weather — sometimes unpredictable, often volatile, but always worth preparing for.

The recent resurgence of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has injected a dose of uncertainty into the markets, especially for Canada. Trump’s previous term featured a staunch “America First” energy policy, bolstering U.S. oil production and causing friction with Canada — its largest energy trading partner.

His administration’s withdrawal from climate initiatives and focus on fossil fuels could prove a double-edged sword for Canadian producers. While global oil prices might see short-term support, increased U.S. supply may put downward pressure on markets again. Add in the risk of tariffs on Canadian oil imports, as Trump floated a 25% tariff previously, and the energy sector is treading cautiously into the new year.

Recent moves

Oil prices, after a rollercoaster year, are showing some resilience as of late. Global demand has remained strong, particularly in developing economies. Supply concerns, like the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ production cuts, have kept prices relatively buoyant. Canada, rich in oil sands and natural gas reserves, stands to benefit. Yet its relationship with its southern neighbour remains a critical factor.

Energy infrastructure, specifically pipelines, has always been a hot-button issue. And Canadian producers are finally seeing progress on this front. The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, a major project years in the making, is set to provide critical capacity for oil exports — particularly to markets beyond the United States. That’s a strategic win for companies looking to diversify their customer base.

Stocks to consider

Amid these developments, Canadian energy giants are taking proactive measures to weather geopolitical uncertainty and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), one of Canada’s most prominent oil sands producers, has been sharpening its focus on efficiency and production growth. The energy stock recently released its production forecast for 2025, targeting outputs between 810,000 to 840,000 barrels per day — a notable increase from current levels.

Recent earnings have reflected this positive momentum, with Suncor surpassing analyst expectations thanks to operational improvements and cost discipline. Investors have taken notice, and the energy stock’s long-term outlook remains solid, bolstered by its substantial oil sands reserves and improving cash flow.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another energy stock to consider heading into 2025. CNQ is renowned for its vast oil and natural gas reserves. Its integrated operations also give it an edge in controlling costs. Over the past decade, the energy stock demonstrated an impressive ability to navigate market downturns. Thanks to its efficient production practices and disciplined financial management.

CNQ’s recent performance has been robust, with earnings reflecting strong commodity prices and growing output. Looking ahead, the energy stock’s commitment to technological innovation and environmental sustainability, particularly in reducing emissions, makes it a forward-thinking choice, especially for investors who are keeping an eye on long-term energy trends.

Foolish takeaway

For investors, the opportunities are compelling. Suncor offers growth potential through its production expansion plans and improving operational efficiency. CNQ, with its massive reserves and strong balance sheet, remains a standout for those looking for both growth and value. As the energy transition continues to gain momentum globally, Canadian companies are positioning themselves not just as oil and gas producers but as leaders in responsible energy development.

Heading into 2025, the Canadian energy sector will remain a space to watch closely. The stakes are high, with oil prices, U.S. policies, and global trade dynamics all playing pivotal roles. Yet, for investors willing to look past the headlines and focus on fundamentals, companies like Suncor and CNQ offer a compelling mix of growth, resilience, and reliability. Whether oil prices soar or stumble, these energy stocks are preparing for the long haul. And Canadian investors might just find themselves along for the rewarding ride.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

After outperforming the broader market in 2024, these two top Canadian oil and gas stocks could continue soaring in 2025…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the recent high. Should you buy now for the dividend yield?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for December

| Sneha Nahata

These energy companies have increased their dividends for over 20 years and offer compelling yield near the current market price.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor are off their 2024 highs. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the 2024 high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Achieving full cycle profitability and efficiencies has allowed this energy stock to become a top dividend stock.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Energy Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) stock, a TSX growth juggernaut delivering record returns and poised for even more success in 2025.

Read more »