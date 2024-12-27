What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

There is a lot to consider among energy stocks heading into 2025, so let’s look at some considerations and stocks to watch.

As we approach 2025, Canadian energy stocks are once again in the spotlight, navigating a mix of global economic trends, political disruptions, and shifting oil prices. Investors who follow this sector know it’s a lot like the weather — sometimes unpredictable, often volatile, but always worth preparing for.

The recent resurgence of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has injected a dose of uncertainty into the markets, especially for Canada. Trump’s previous term featured a staunch “America First” energy policy, bolstering U.S. oil production and causing friction with Canada — its largest energy trading partner.

His administration’s withdrawal from climate initiatives and focus on fossil fuels could prove a double-edged sword for Canadian producers. While global oil prices might see short-term support, increased U.S. supply may put downward pressure on markets again. Add in the risk of tariffs on Canadian oil imports, as Trump floated a 25% tariff previously, and the energy sector is treading cautiously into the new year.

Recent moves

Oil prices, after a rollercoaster year, are showing some resilience as of late. Global demand has remained strong, particularly in developing economies. Supply concerns, like the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ production cuts, have kept prices relatively buoyant. Canada, rich in oil sands and natural gas reserves, stands to benefit. Yet its relationship with its southern neighbour remains a critical factor.

Energy infrastructure, specifically pipelines, has always been a hot-button issue. And Canadian producers are finally seeing progress on this front. The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, a major project years in the making, is set to provide critical capacity for oil exports — particularly to markets beyond the United States. That’s a strategic win for companies looking to diversify their customer base.

Stocks to consider

Amid these developments, Canadian energy giants are taking proactive measures to weather geopolitical uncertainty and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), one of Canada’s most prominent oil sands producers, has been sharpening its focus on efficiency and production growth. The energy stock recently released its production forecast for 2025, targeting outputs between 810,000 to 840,000 barrels per day — a notable increase from current levels.

Recent earnings have reflected this positive momentum, with Suncor surpassing analyst expectations thanks to operational improvements and cost discipline. Investors have taken notice, and the energy stock’s long-term outlook remains solid, bolstered by its substantial oil sands reserves and improving cash flow.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another energy stock to consider heading into 2025. CNQ is renowned for its vast oil and natural gas reserves. Its integrated operations also give it an edge in controlling costs. Over the past decade, the energy stock demonstrated an impressive ability to navigate market downturns. Thanks to its efficient production practices and disciplined financial management.

CNQ’s recent performance has been robust, with earnings reflecting strong commodity prices and growing output. Looking ahead, the energy stock’s commitment to technological innovation and environmental sustainability, particularly in reducing emissions, makes it a forward-thinking choice, especially for investors who are keeping an eye on long-term energy trends.

Foolish takeaway

For investors, the opportunities are compelling. Suncor offers growth potential through its production expansion plans and improving operational efficiency. CNQ, with its massive reserves and strong balance sheet, remains a standout for those looking for both growth and value. As the energy transition continues to gain momentum globally, Canadian companies are positioning themselves not just as oil and gas producers but as leaders in responsible energy development.

Heading into 2025, the Canadian energy sector will remain a space to watch closely. The stakes are high, with oil prices, U.S. policies, and global trade dynamics all playing pivotal roles. Yet, for investors willing to look past the headlines and focus on fundamentals, companies like Suncor and CNQ offer a compelling mix of growth, resilience, and reliability. Whether oil prices soar or stumble, these energy stocks are preparing for the long haul. And Canadian investors might just find themselves along for the rewarding ride.