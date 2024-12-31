Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest TSX Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

The Smartest TSX Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) and another smart pick for Canadian investors looking for a deal this holiday season.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
nuclear power plant

Source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index pulling back around 4% for December, investors may be wondering if the so-called Santa slump is an opportunity to buy or a red flag to sell before a full correction (that’s a 10% drop) has a chance to hit. With a weak loonie and stiff tariffs that may very well nudge the Canadian economy into an economic recession, there’s plenty of uncertainty and risk on the table.

Despite this, I still view Canadian stocks as magnificent buys for the long haul. With the unfavourable loonie, perhaps U.S. investors looking for deeper value and heightened yields may wish to pick up a Canadian stock ahead of 2025.

In this piece, we’ll look at two smart TSX stocks that I think look unsustainably undervalued. And while $500 may not make sense to invest if your commissions are hefty (let’s say more than $5 per trade), I do think that new investors on commission-free trading platforms or those who have a few free trades left to use up may wish to consider the following two names as the TSX Index encounters a “half correction” of sorts to end the year.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a Canadian uranium producer worth keeping tabs on as it looks to extend its run going into a new year. Shares of the well-run miner are fresh off a correction, now down close to 12% from recent all-time highs.

Indeed, the latest round of earnings results may have disappointed mildly. However, if you’re looking to play the continued rise of nuclear energy, I’d be inclined to start viewing the latest slip as a chance to buy. Indeed, the stock still isn’t what most would consider cheap at just shy of 52 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E).

That said, top-tier uranium producers are hard to come by. And as the big U.S. hyperscalers look to nuclear power options to fuel the AI infrastructure of the future, I wouldn’t be surprised if uranium prices were to heat up going into the latter half of this decade. Either way, Cameco is a great way to play the supply side of the equation. Though it’d be best to wait for a steeper pullback, I’m not against starting a very small (let’s say $500) position here.

Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) shares have corrected more than 12% off 52-week highs of $15 and change. Though Choice isn’t exactly the most exciting or bountiful REIT out there, I do like it for its stability. The REIT stands behind one of the most dominant grocery stores in the country – Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), which is the top tenant and unitholder.

If you seek a defensive distribution that can fare in all sorts of economic conditions, look no further than the one offered by CHP.UN. With a 5.7% distribution yield, income investors will get a lot more cash coming their way than with bonds, especially after recent Bank of Canada rate cuts.

Sure, a 3-4% yield isn’t terrible if inflation’s close to 2%. However, for investors who need a bit more income, CHP.UN shares are a great, sleep-easy way to give yourself a raise without having to keep you up at night. Of course, REITs can be a choppy ride as the Bank of Canada contemplates its next move. Regardless, if you’re in it for the long run, I’d view the latest dip as a Boxing Day bargain of sorts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian stocks could not only help you make the most of your $2,000 investment but also provide a…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Building a Resilient Portfolio With Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you seeking stability in 2025? Discover how Canadian Dividend Aristocrats can fortify your portfolio with battle-tested stocks that keep…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Bombardier While It’s Below $100?

| Puja Tayal

Bombardier stock price has dipped below $100 amid the market correction in December. Is this a good entry point?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,600 in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock is one of two TSX stocks yielding more than 8%, and well suited for passive dividend income generation.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Investing

3 Out-of-Favour Stocks Offering Investors a Major Opportunity

| Daniel Da Costa

These out-of-favour stocks are not only undervalued but also have tremendous long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Cameco Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock looks like it could remain a major winner in the near and distant future as the world goes…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Is Fairfax Financial Stock a Buy for its 1% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Button

Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) has a low yield, but a great compounding track record.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Investing

TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should be solid buy-and-hold picks for a TFSA focused on dividend income.

Read more »