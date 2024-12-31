Member Login
Home » Investing » Unsung Heroes: Little-Known Canadian Stocks That Soared in 2024

Unsung Heroes: Little-Known Canadian Stocks That Soared in 2024

Forget the all-star Canadian stocks everyone has already heard of. These have quietly climbed and are still a steal.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
In the whirlwind of 2024’s stock market, a few underappreciated gems quietly emerged as standout performers. These were the stocks that didn’t rely on flashy innovations or viral hype but instead delivered steady, reliable growth that rewarded patient investors. While markets rode waves of volatility and speculation, these unsung heroes quietly did the work. So, let’s look at some options.

RBA

RB Global (TSX:RBA) quietly emerged as one of the standout growth stocks of 2024. This industrial auction giant, known for connecting buyers and sellers of heavy machinery, reported impressive results in its latest earnings release. The Canadian stock posted a net income of $66.9 million in the third quarter, marking a 20% increase in earnings per share to $0.71. This beat analyst expectations of $0.68.

This performance came despite a minor dip in revenue, which fell 3.7% year over year to $1.1 billion. What really sets RB Global apart is its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. While traditional industrial equipment sales have softened, RB Global has leaned into digital auctions and expanded its reach across North America and Europe. This move has allowed it to maintain healthy margins and consistent earnings growth, keeping shareholders pleased.

Agnico

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), meanwhile, continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most reliable players in the gold mining sector. While gold stocks often get overshadowed by flashier tech names, Agnico Eagle has quietly delivered steady gains throughout 2024. The Canadian stock’s production strength, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and operational efficiency, kept it well-positioned to benefit from rising gold prices.

With ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and a shaky global economic backdrop, gold has remained a safe haven for investors, pushing prices higher this year. Agnico Eagle, with its diversified portfolio of gold mines in Canada, Mexico, and Europe, has been able to capitalize on these trends, generating consistent revenue and free cash flow. Its focus on disciplined cost management has allowed it to maintain healthy profit margins even as inflation pressures persist in the mining industry.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP), on the other hand, has carved out its own success story in 2024, riding the wave of growing demand for energy infrastructure. The Canadian stock, which operates a vast network of natural gas pipelines and power generation facilities across North America, demonstrated exceptional operational efficiency this year. Its most recent quarterly results showed strong profitability. This included a net profit margin of 31.15% and an operating margin of nearly 40%, highlighting the company’s ability to control costs while generating substantial revenues.

With cash flow stability being a key priority, TC Energy continues to deliver for its investors, evidenced by its robust forward annual dividend yield of 5.01%. This yield remains highly attractive to income-focused investors, particularly in an environment where reliable income streams are harder to come by.

Bottom line

For investors seeking diversification and long-term growth, these Canadian stocks offer a compelling mix of opportunity and stability. RB Global’s innovation, Agnico Eagle’s gold production strength, and TC Energy’s infrastructure resilience make them standouts in a year when markets have demanded adaptability and consistency. While other names may dominate the spotlight, these quiet achievers continue to prove that sometimes the best investments are the ones quietly working in the background. As the year wraps up, RB Global, Agnico Eagle, and TC Energy have emerged not just as unsung growth stocks. But as prime examples of companies delivering on their promises and creating real value for their investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

