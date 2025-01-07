Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Are you just getting started? These are some easy buys for your TFSA that you’ll never need to worry about again.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

When deciding which stocks to buy for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s important to remember that this is a long-term, tax-sheltered investment account. Every decision you make should aim to maximize returns while minimizing unnecessary risks. Today, let’s walk through some considerations and end with recommendations for four great Canadian stocks to buy and hold forever.

What to consider

First, dividends should catch your attention. Dividend-paying stocks are especially attractive in a TFSA because their payouts are tax-free within this account. This makes them an excellent source of passive income, especially if you reinvest the dividends to compound your returns over time. Furthermore, growth potential is another key factor. While dividends are great, some companies prioritize reinvesting their profits into expansion, innovation, or acquisitions. These companies might not pay as much in dividends, but their stock value could rise significantly over the years.

You also want to look at a company’s position in its industry. Is it a leader, or is it struggling to keep up with competitors? Market leaders often have strong advantages, such as brand recognition, cutting-edge technology, or vast distribution networks. Investing in companies with strong market positions provides a level of confidence that they’ll remain profitable over the long term.

Another essential consideration is financial health. Before you buy a stock, look at its balance sheet. Does the company have manageable debt levels? Is it generating consistent earnings? There’s also valuation. Look for reasonably priced stocks relative to their earnings and growth prospects. With these factors in mind, here are four Canadian stocks you might consider buying and holding forever in your TFSA.

Stocks to watch

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a perennial favourite for Canadian investors, and for good reason. As Canada’s largest bank, it boasts a diversified revenue stream from personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and investment services. Its recent earnings were strong. Plus, it’s seen growth in net income and a consistent history of dividend increases. With a yield hovering around 4%, RY is a cornerstone stock for those seeking income and stability. Its leadership in the Canadian banking sector and ongoing investments in digital technology suggest it’s well-prepared for the future.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another excellent option, especially for income-focused investors. It’s one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, with a reliable pipeline business that generates steady cash flows. Enbridge has consistently paid dividends for decades, and it currently offers a yield above 7%. Its focus on expanding into renewable energy projects also provides growth potential for the future. With energy demand remaining robust, Enbridge’s infrastructure is indispensable.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a utility company that offers an almost unbeatable combination of stability and growth. As a regulated utility, its cash flows are predictable, and its history of over 50 years of dividend increases makes it a top choice for long-term investors. Fortis is currently expanding its renewable energy portfolio, which positions it well for a future that is increasingly focused on sustainability. Its recent earnings highlighted stable revenue growth and reaffirmed its commitment to increasing dividends by 4-6% annually.

If you’re looking for a company with an economic moat, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) fits the bill perfectly. Rail transport is essential for North American trade, and CNR’s vast network gives it a significant competitive advantage. The company has a strong history of dividend payments and share price appreciation. Recent earnings were solid, showing growth in freight volumes and profitability. As global trade grows, CNR is poised to benefit, making it a great long-term hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Supercharge Your 2025: 3 TSX Growth Leaders Ready to Rise

| Jitendra Parashar

These three TSX growth stocks have the potential to sustain their strong upward momentum in 2025.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Top TSX Stocks

BCE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Few stocks provoke as many opposing opinions as BCE (TSX:BCE). Here's a look at whether you should buy, sell, or…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: TFSA Investors Should Avoid These Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a watchful eye on Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). That’s to ensure they’re used as…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Stocks for Beginners

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund 

| Puja Tayal

Cheers to a new beginning. Let us begin the new year by starting your stock market investing journey responsibly.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadians stocks are ideal holdings in the next decade for long-term investors.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

How to Get Ready for New 2025 TFSA Changes

| Robin Brown

While saving any cash for a rainy day is a good idea, investing that cash is an even better idea.…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in January

| Puja Tayal

Bombardier stock is trading below $100. 2025 has many opportunities in store for this business jet maker, creating a strong…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Value Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of options on the market for value investors to consider for long-term growth and income. Here are…

Read more »