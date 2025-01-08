Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

If you want strong investments, then ETFs are your best option. Create a diversified portfolio, and never worry again.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

When considering exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), there are several factors to evaluate to ensure your investments align with your financial goals. A TFSA offers tax-free growth and withdrawals, making it an excellent vehicle for long-term investing. ETFs, known for their diversification, low costs, and ease of access, can be a powerful addition to your TFSA portfolio. However, the challenge lies in choosing the right ETFs to maximize returns while minimizing risk. Let’s dive into what you should keep in mind and explore some lesser-known Canadian ETFs that are worth considering.

What to watch

The first step in selecting an ETF is understanding its management expense ratio (MER). This is the annual fee charged by the fund, expressed as a percentage of your total investment. Lower MERs mean more of your returns stay in your pocket, making them particularly advantageous for long-term growth in a TFSA. Many ETFs have MERs well below 1%, but even small differences in fees can compound significantly over decades.

Next, consider the ETF’s diversification. Look at the fund’s holdings to see if it provides exposure across sectors, asset classes, and geographical regions. Diversification reduces the impact of market volatility on your portfolio.

Liquidity is another important factor. High-liquidity ETFs are easier to buy and sell, with tighter bid-ask spreads, reducing your transaction costs. It’s also worth evaluating the ETF’s past performance because it offers insights into how the fund has been managed during various market conditions.

Ones to watch

For those seeking regional exposure, CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF (TSX:QXM) is an intriguing option. This ETF focuses on Québec-based companies, tapping into the economic growth of this province. With a return of 28.5% over the past year, it has held its own against broader Canadian equity funds. The ETF offers investors a unique chance to support and profit from Québec’s distinct economic strengths, such as its thriving technology and industrial sectors.

Socially responsible investing is gaining momentum, and iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF (TSX:XEN) is an excellent option for ethical investors. This ETF tracks Canadian companies that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Its performance has been strong, with a three-year return of 9%, outperforming its category average. XEN allows you to align your portfolio with your values without compromising on returns.

Income-focused investors will appreciate Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSX:CNCC), which uses a covered call strategy on the S&P/TSX 60 Index. This approach generates additional income through option premiums, making it ideal for those looking for steady cash flow. While its one-year return of 20.5% trails the Canadian equity market average, the higher income it provides can make up for the difference.

Bottom line

When considering these ETFs, it’s essential to align your choices with your broader financial objectives. Are you seeking growth, income, or a mix of both? For growth-oriented investors, ETFs like XEN offer compelling opportunities. Income-seekers might gravitate toward CNCC for its steady payouts. Meanwhile, QXM provides regional diversification that complements other Canadian holdings.

Ultimately, the best ETFs for your TFSA are those that align with your financial aspirations while managing risk effectively. Whether you’re just starting to build your portfolio or adding to an established one, these lesser-known ETFs can provide unique opportunities for diversification and growth. Take your time to review their performance metrics, understand their strategies, and decide how they fit into your broader plan. And don’t forget, with a TFSA, every dollar earned is tax-free. So every smart ETF choice pays off even more in the long run!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

