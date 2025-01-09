A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

This 10% dividend stock is one strong option for long-term income, but make sure you get a whole entire picture painted first.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) stands out on the TSX as a stock known for its generous dividend yield, currently sitting at an impressive 10% as of writing. This yield is significantly above the market average and makes LIF an appealing option for income-focused investors. But is it a good buy? Let’s dive deeper into its recent earnings, past performance, future outlook, and dividend sustainability to answer this question.

Into LIF

The company’s structure is unique as a royalty-focused entity, deriving income from iron ore production rather than operating mines itself. This business model allows LIF to maintain relatively low operating costs while providing consistent royalty income. However, it also means the dividend stock’s fortunes are heavily tied to global iron ore prices, which can be volatile.

In its most recent earnings report for Q3 2024, LIF posted net income of $33.6 million, or $0.53 per share, reflecting a notable 32% year-over-year decrease. This drop was largely due to lower realized prices for iron ore and reduced sales volumes, as global demand softened in response to slower economic growth, particularly in China. Revenue also declined, marking an 11.6% drop from the same quarter the previous year. While these results aren’t stellar, the dividend stock’s profitability remains strong, with a profit margin of over 94%.

Over the years, LIF has built a reputation for consistently high dividend payouts. The current forward annual dividend rate of $3.00 per share annually remains competitive, especially compared to other stocks in the basic materials sector. Historically, LIF’s dividend yield has averaged around 9.6% over the past five years, occasionally climbing as high as nearly 20% during times of high iron ore prices.

Future considerations

In terms of past performance, LIF has experienced earnings growth in boom years when iron ore prices surged. However, in recent years, the dividend stock’s earnings have been declining at an average annual rate of 1.9%, even as the broader metals and mining sector grew at a robust 23.8% annually. This underperformance relative to the industry could be a red flag for potential investors.

Looking ahead, the global iron ore market faces some uncertainty. Demand from China, the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, has been unpredictable due to slower economic growth and fluctuating steel production. Meanwhile, supply dynamics, including increased production from major miners, could put additional pressure on prices. These factors create a challenging environment for LIF, as its revenue is directly tied to both the volume of iron ore produced and the prices at which it is sold.

On the balance sheet, LIF appears solid with a cash reserve of $40.3 million and no reported debt. Its current ratio of 1.5 indicates a healthy ability to cover short-term obligations, adding a layer of financial stability. However, the lack of significant growth investments might limit long-term prospects, particularly if iron ore prices remain subdued.

Bottom line

LIF’s dividend remains its most compelling feature. For those seeking immediate income, it’s equally critical to evaluate whether this high yield can be sustained in the coming years, especially given the dividend stock’s earnings volatility and high payout ratio.

Altogether, LIF stock offers an attractive dividend yield and a stable royalty-based income model, making it an appealing option for investors prioritizing passive income. However, its dependence on iron ore prices and lack of earnings growth compared to the broader sector pose risks. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, especially if they’re relying on LIF for long-term income. Diversifying with other dividend stocks may help balance the potential volatility associated with LIF.