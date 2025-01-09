Member Login
Home » Investing » A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

This 10% dividend stock is one strong option for long-term income, but make sure you get a whole entire picture painted first.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) stands out on the TSX as a stock known for its generous dividend yield, currently sitting at an impressive 10% as of writing. This yield is significantly above the market average and makes LIF an appealing option for income-focused investors. But is it a good buy? Let’s dive deeper into its recent earnings, past performance, future outlook, and dividend sustainability to answer this question.

Into LIF

The company’s structure is unique as a royalty-focused entity, deriving income from iron ore production rather than operating mines itself. This business model allows LIF to maintain relatively low operating costs while providing consistent royalty income. However, it also means the dividend stock’s fortunes are heavily tied to global iron ore prices, which can be volatile.

In its most recent earnings report for Q3 2024, LIF posted net income of $33.6 million, or $0.53 per share, reflecting a notable 32% year-over-year decrease. This drop was largely due to lower realized prices for iron ore and reduced sales volumes, as global demand softened in response to slower economic growth, particularly in China. Revenue also declined, marking an 11.6% drop from the same quarter the previous year. While these results aren’t stellar, the dividend stock’s profitability remains strong, with a profit margin of over 94%.

Over the years, LIF has built a reputation for consistently high dividend payouts. The current forward annual dividend rate of $3.00 per share annually remains competitive, especially compared to other stocks in the basic materials sector. Historically, LIF’s dividend yield has averaged around 9.6% over the past five years, occasionally climbing as high as nearly 20% during times of high iron ore prices.

Future considerations

In terms of past performance, LIF has experienced earnings growth in boom years when iron ore prices surged. However, in recent years, the dividend stock’s earnings have been declining at an average annual rate of 1.9%, even as the broader metals and mining sector grew at a robust 23.8% annually. This underperformance relative to the industry could be a red flag for potential investors.

Looking ahead, the global iron ore market faces some uncertainty. Demand from China, the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, has been unpredictable due to slower economic growth and fluctuating steel production. Meanwhile, supply dynamics, including increased production from major miners, could put additional pressure on prices. These factors create a challenging environment for LIF, as its revenue is directly tied to both the volume of iron ore produced and the prices at which it is sold.

On the balance sheet, LIF appears solid with a cash reserve of $40.3 million and no reported debt. Its current ratio of 1.5 indicates a healthy ability to cover short-term obligations, adding a layer of financial stability. However, the lack of significant growth investments might limit long-term prospects, particularly if iron ore prices remain subdued.

Bottom line

LIF’s dividend remains its most compelling feature. For those seeking immediate income, it’s equally critical to evaluate whether this high yield can be sustained in the coming years, especially given the dividend stock’s earnings volatility and high payout ratio.

Altogether, LIF stock offers an attractive dividend yield and a stable royalty-based income model, making it an appealing option for investors prioritizing passive income. However, its dependence on iron ore prices and lack of earnings growth compared to the broader sector pose risks. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, especially if they’re relying on LIF for long-term income. Diversifying with other dividend stocks may help balance the potential volatility associated with LIF.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

