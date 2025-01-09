Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Here’s why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) looks like one of the smartest picks for growth investors right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

The return of many top growth stocks in this market has been what’s kept indices moving higher, broadly speaking. And that’s true in the Canadian market as well, with tech giants like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) continuing to provide sky-high growth for investors. One look at the stock chart below is what most investors need to see in order to understand why this top growth stock continues to drive so much interest.

With a market capitalization of more than $90 billion, Constellation Software is certainly a giant in the software sector that I’d argue should get more attention than it already does. Here’s why a $1,000 investment in Constellation Software may be a wise move, given its track record of reliable performance and steady growth.

Strong underlying business model

I think when it comes to any growth stock, assessing the company’s underlying model and how it could achieve similar results in the future is important. Indeed, looking at the financials matters (where a company has already travelled could indicate its pace of future travel). However, I think both the company’s underlying model and its past results point in the same direction, which is a good thing for long-term investors.

Constellation Software has grown to its remarkable size over the years by employing a growth-by-acquisition business model. What this means is that Constellation essentially focuses on consolidating a fragmented software startup space, paying reasonable prices for high-growth companies early in their development. Bringing these companies into Constellation’s portfolio can provide the liquidity and financing boost to get these companies up and running (and very profitable) over the long term. Rinse and repeat. That’s it.

This model has translated into strong results in past quarters, and it’s the company’s consistent earnings beats that have led to the chart you see above. With 20% revenue growth this past quarter and more strategic acquisitions planned, this is a company that’s still growing at a very fast pace, given its size.

Future prospects remain bright

Of course, the question that must be asked moving forward is whether such growth rates can be maintained. I think the answer is yes.

The company’s growth model is based on finding small to mid-sized vertical market software companies that have steady clientele and room to grow. With tens of thousands of such options available on the market, the Constellation merger and acquisition team will likely continue to have a field day picking over the myriad of options and bringing the best companies under its umbrella over time. As the company grows, so too will its deal size, so I’d expect more interest in this company as it invests in companies with artificial intelligence-related business models and other focal areas that could provide outsized growth.

Of course, risks exist with Constellation (and any growth stock, for that matter) right now. But over the long-term, this is one Canadian growth stock I think can continue to outperform. For those with an investing time horizon longer than five years, this is a top holding I think is worth considering right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Gold Stock: Barrick Gold vs. Franco-Nevada

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada vs. Barrick Gold: Which gold stock deserves your investment dollars in 2025? I'll compare Q3 results, business models, and…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Stocks: Turn Your Portfolio Into a Cash Machine in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these top monthly dividend stocks in 2025 could help you earn reliable passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dollarama vs. Canadian Tire?

| Adam Othman

Some external factors, including interest rates and economic distress, might influence the performance of retail stocks more than their fundamentals.

Read more »

Biotech stocks
Tech Stocks

Digital Healthcare Boom: 2 TSX Stocks Transforming Canadian Medicine

| Adam Othman

Even though telehealth stocks carry the risk factor of the tech sector and other innovative stocks, the profit margin can…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A small investment in this high-growth stock can double or triple in 2025.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy Canadian Tire Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock is a dividend-growth gem that's worth loading up on in 2025.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could help you maximize the long-term value of your TFSA.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock experienced one turbulent year in 2024, so what can investors expect in 2025?

Read more »