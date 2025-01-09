Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Magnificent Canadian Stock Just Jumped 13%

Why This Magnificent Canadian Stock Just Jumped 13%

This Canadian stock is one of the best options out there, with shares rising, still offering a discount, and more growth on the way.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in robust companies when their stock prices dip can be a savvy move for investors. This strategy, often referred to as “buying the dip,” allows one to acquire shares at a discount. Potentially leading to significant returns when the market rebounds. The key lies in identifying companies with strong fundamentals that are temporarily undervalued due to market fluctuations.

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) is a prime example of such an opportunity. As a leading global copper company, First Quantum has a diversified portfolio of mining operations and a track record of resilience in the face of industry challenges. Shares jumped 13% in the last month but are still down 9% from 52-week highs. So, let’s look at this opportunity.

Showing strength

In the third quarter of 2024, First Quantum reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $108 million, or $0.13 per share, and adjusted earnings of $119 million, or $0.14 per share. This performance was bolstered by increased copper and gold sales volumes as well as stronger realized gold prices. The Canadian stock’s gross profit for the quarter stood at $456 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $520 million.

The Canadian stock’s operations in Zambia have been particularly noteworthy. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, First Quantum achieved a 13% increase in copper production compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher output at its Zambian operations. This uptick contributed to a total copper production of 116,088 tonnes for the quarter. Additionally, the Canadian stock’s copper C1 cash cost decreased by 9% quarter over quarter to $1.57 per pound, reflecting improved operational efficiencies.

More to come

Looking ahead, First Quantum is making significant strides with its Kansanshi S3 Expansion project in Zambia, which is on track for completion in mid-2025. This expansion is expected to enhance production capacity and further solidify the Canadian stock’s position in the global copper market. Moreover, the company has been proactive in managing its balance sheet, entering additional derivative contracts to protect against downside price movements and securing a $425 million unsecured term loan facility maturing in September 2028.

It’s also worth noting that First Quantum has been involved in discussions to strengthen its financial position. In October 2024, reports indicated that Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals was in advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in First Quantum’s Zambian copper and nickel assets. Such a partnership could provide additional capital and strategic support, further enhancing the company’s growth prospects.

The company has faced challenges, including power restrictions in Zambia and the suspension of its Cobre Panamá operations. Yet its diversified asset base and commitment to operational excellence have enabled it to navigate these obstacles effectively. The Canadian stocks focus on cost management and strategic investments positions it well for future growth.

Bottom line

In conclusion, purchasing shares of strong companies like First Quantum Minerals when the stock prices are down can be a prudent investment strategy. The Canadian stock’s solid financial performance, strategic initiatives, and commitment to growth make it a compelling option for investors looking to capitalize on market opportunities. As always, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider one’s investment objectives before making any financial decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Gold Stock: Barrick Gold vs. Franco-Nevada

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada vs. Barrick Gold: Which gold stock deserves your investment dollars in 2025? I'll compare Q3 results, business models, and…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A small investment in this high-growth stock can double or triple in 2025.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Premium Canadian Gold and Silver CEFs for Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Gold and silver ETFs are a fantastic way to expose your portfolio to the precious metals asset class.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat
Metals and Mining Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2025?

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right time to let go of a stock can be just as crucial for your returns as identifying…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Mining Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck stock may be into basic materials, but an investment in this mining stock is anything but basic.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Outlook for Franco-Nevada Stock in 2025

| Kay Ng

Franco-Nevada stock offers exposure to precious metals with below-average risk, particularly since it appears to be undervalued today.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold: Buy, Sell or Hold in 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

As global economic uncertainties support a positive gold outlook, analysts are bullish on this gold stock.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Outlook for Barrick Gold Stock in 2025 

| Puja Tayal

It’s time to set your investment strategy for 2025. Should Barrick Gold be a part of your 2025 investments?

Read more »