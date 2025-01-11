Member Login
Canada's Biggest Winners in 2025? My Money's on These 2 TSX Stocks

Canada’s Biggest Winners in 2025? My Money’s on These 2 TSX Stocks

Here’s why I’m betting on these TSX stocks to be among Canada’s biggest winners in 2025.

Jitendra Parashar
Jitendra Parashar

The Canadian stock market ended 2024 on a strong footing as gradually easing inflationary pressures encouraged central banks in the United States and Canada to slash interest rates. As a result, shares of many growth-oriented companies surged. Among the TSX’s standout performers, two stocks have caught my attention for their exceptional growth potential and ability to thrive in Canada’s improving economic environment, both of which are part of my portfolio.

In this article, I’ll highlight these top TSX stocks I’m betting on to be among Canada’s biggest winners in 2025 and tell you why now is the perfect time to get in.

Aritzia stock

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) rewarded investors with a solid 94.3% gain in 2024 as the company posted robust earnings growth despite a weak consumer spending environment. ATZ stock currently trades at $58.17 per share with a market cap of $6.5 billion.

In the first half (ended in August 2024) of its fiscal year 2025, the Vancouver-based apparel designer and retailer’s total revenue rose 11.8% YoY (year over year) to $1.1 billion as its sales in the United States continued to strengthen. More importantly, its adjusted earnings in these six months jumped 231% YoY to $0.43 per share, driven by robust cost management and strong revenue growth. These numbers reflect the results of Aritzia’s strategic focus on expanding its retail footprint in high-growth markets.

In addition, the company is also improving its e-commerce platform, which is gradually becoming an important growth driver. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025 alone, this segment accounted for nearly 31% of its total sales, fueled by targeted digital marketing efforts and a strong response to its seasonal product launches in the U.S. market.

As declining interest rates improve the consumer spending environment, Aritzia could benefit from the expected surge in the demand for its products. Also, its strategic investments in digital and physical retail channels are likely to further accelerate growth. These factors could help ATZ stock sustain its upward momentum and deliver strong returns for investors in 2025 and beyond. Note that Aritzia is gearing up to announce its third-quarter earnings on January 9, which could make its stock volatile.

Celestica stock

After skyrocketing by 242% in 2024, Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has started the new year on a strong note, currently trading with nearly 7% year-to-date gains. With this, CLS stock is at $141.65 per share and has a market cap of $16.3 billion.

Celestica mainly focuses on providing manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most innovative companies. Its ability to adapt to evolving technological trends has been a key driver of its success in recent years. In the September 2024 quarter, the Toronto-based company’s revenue exceeded the high end of its guidance range by rising 22.3% YoY to US$2.5 billion. Its adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 60% from a year ago to US$1.04 per share.

As Celestica continues to benefit from new strategic partnerships in 2025, including its collaboration with Groq in artificial intelligence, it could benefit from growing demand in the tech sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and Celestica. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

