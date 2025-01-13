Member Login
3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

Here are three top TSX stocks long-term investors may want to consider for 2025 and beyond.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Among the top-performing TSX stocks, there is a wide range of companies that investors can choose from. Of course, many of these top performers could continue to see upside if the market continues along its current path. But even if there’s some deviation from the various tailwinds we’ve seen propel these companies higher, there are other catalysts for these companies I think can propel long-term gains.

Here are three top TSX growth stocks I think can continue to see strong performance in 2025 and beyond.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a leader in electronics manufacturing services and serves multiple industries, including aerospace, healthcare and renewable energy. Toronto-based Celestica is renowned for its ability to deliver innovative supply chain solutions and advanced technologies.

The company’s diverse portfolio reduces dependency on any single sector, insulating the company from market-specific downturns. By targeting markets like renewable energy, cloud infrastructure and aerospace, Celestica positions itself in industries experiencing robust demand. In addition, the company’s focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs has translated into strong profit margins and increased shareholder value.

Celestica has posted consistent revenue growth over recent quarters. The company’s focus on high-margin products and sectors has helped the company sustain profitability despite macroeconomic challenges. Furthermore, its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions ensures continued growth in the EMS market.

Celestica’s strong financial performance, diversified revenue streams, and strategic pivot toward high-growth sectors make it a compelling choice for investors seeking exposure to the tech and industrial markets. And for those who believe the artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds we’re seeing in the market will continue to play out in 2025, this is a top Canadian stock to consider in this regard.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a leading provider of specialized chemicals and technical services for the oil and gas industry. With operations across North America, CES plays a critical role in enhancing drilling and production efficiency.

CES continues to grow its footprint in Canada and the United States, capitalizing on increased energy production and exploration activities. Its range of drilling fluids, production chemicals and environmental services ensures multiple revenue streams. While primarily focused on traditional energy, CES has begun exploring renewable and sustainable energy solutions opportunities.

Moreover, CES has benefited from the rebound in oil prices and increased drilling activity. The company has consistently reported strong financial results, supported by rising demand for its products and services. Its ability to pass on costs and maintain margins has been a key contributor to its success.

With a strong foothold in the energy sector of North America, CES Energy Solutions offers a unique blend of growth potential and resilience. Its ability to adapt to market conditions and explore opportunities in renewable energy further enhances its long-term prospects.

Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers and magnetics, catering to industrial, commercial and renewable energy markets. Based in Guelph, Ontario, Hammond Power Solutions has a rich history of delivering high-quality and innovative solutions.

The global push for infrastructure upgrades and renewable energy integration is driving demand for Hammond’s products. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Hammond benefits from a diversified geographic presence. The focus of the company on innovation and efficiency keeps it ahead in a competitive industry.

Hammond has consistently delivered strong financial results, driven by increased demand for transformers in renewable energy projects and industrial applications. The company’s robust order book and strategic investments in capacity expansion position it for sustained growth.

In addition, Hammond Power Solutions stands at the crossroads of several macroeconomic trends, including renewable energy adoption and infrastructure development. Its solid financial footing and global market presence make it a standout choice for long-term investors.

