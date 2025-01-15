Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

The Best Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

Let’s get into some of the best Canadian AI stocks to buy right now.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
AI microchip

Source: Getty Images

Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are shaping up to be some of the most exciting opportunities for 2025, offering a mix of innovation, growth potential, and transformative technology. But which are the best options out there? Let’s get into some of the best Canadian AI stocks to buy right now, especially for 2025.

The parts

Among the frontrunners is BlackBerry (TSX:BB), an AI stock that has made a dramatic pivot from its smartphone days to becoming a leader in cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. With AI enhancing its threat detection and endpoint security capabilities, BlackBerry’s recent earnings highlighted a 9.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $637 million. While it posted a net loss of $138 million, its focus on AI-driven automotive software and connected devices signals long-term growth potential.

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another standout, leveraging AI in its electronics manufacturing services. Its connectivity and cloud solutions have seen remarkable growth, fuelled by AI-driven products like data centre switches. The AI stock remains attractively valued, and its focus on AI in high-demand sectors makes it an intriguing choice for investors.

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is another name generating buzz, particularly with its AI-powered learning management systems that cater to businesses looking for scalable and personalized training solutions. The AI stock reported a 19.2% revenue growth year over year in its latest quarter, reaching $209 million. With a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that reflects strong market confidence, Docebo is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital transformation across industries.

The power

Then, there are the companies leveraging AI to expand their businesses even further. And there are quite a few to watch. CGI (TSX:GIB.A), a global leader in IT consulting, continues to impress with its integration of AI across sectors like healthcare, finance, and government. The AI stock recently posted a 4.4% increase in revenue to $14.68 billion, coupled with a 5.2% rise in earnings. Its robust return on equity of 19.08% and steady investments in AI innovation suggest a solid foundation for long-term growth — particularly as organizations increasingly turn to AI to optimize operations.

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is making waves with its AI-powered supply chain solutions, helping businesses enhance efficiency and predict demand. The AI stock recently recorded an 18% growth in its AI product portfolio, demonstrating its appeal to industries like automotive and pharmaceuticals. As supply chain challenges persist globally, Kinaxis’s innovative platform positions it as a crucial player for the years ahead.

Finally, OpenText (TSX:OTEX), known for its enterprise information management solutions, has steadily built a reputation as a leader in AI. Its Magellan platform offers powerful tools for managing data and automating processes, making it an essential resource for businesses navigating complex data ecosystems. OpenText’s history of strategic acquisitions and consistent earnings growth underscores its appeal.

Foolish takeaway

Altogether, Canadian AI stocks provide an exciting mix of established players and emerging innovators. Each company brings a unique approach to leveraging AI, from cybersecurity to supply chain management and e-commerce. For investors, these stocks represent not just an opportunity to participate in the AI revolution. These also offer a chance to diversify portfolios with companies poised for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI, Docebo, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Gold is a cheap mining stock that trades at a discount to consensus estimates in 2025. Is ABX stock…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2025, These Would Be My Top Picks

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks you can buy in 2025 and be confident of good returns? Consider buying these two…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Navigating the New TFSA Contribution Room Limits in 2025

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how the new TFSA contribution limit can impact you? Here are some ideas of how to build…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Handsome gains in shares of mining, consumer discretionary, and financial companies pushed the TSX benchmark higher.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

Opinion: Your 2025 Investing Plan Should Include These Growth Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian growth stocks long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

These Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW) and Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:VEQT) are strong options.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Consider Buying While They Are Down

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive dividends right now.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are the perfect pairing if you have $2,000 and you just want some easy, safe, awesome…

Read more »