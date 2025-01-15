The Best Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

Let’s get into some of the best Canadian AI stocks to buy right now.

Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are shaping up to be some of the most exciting opportunities for 2025, offering a mix of innovation, growth potential, and transformative technology. But which are the best options out there? Let’s get into some of the best Canadian AI stocks to buy right now, especially for 2025.

The parts

Among the frontrunners is BlackBerry (TSX:BB), an AI stock that has made a dramatic pivot from its smartphone days to becoming a leader in cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. With AI enhancing its threat detection and endpoint security capabilities, BlackBerry’s recent earnings highlighted a 9.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $637 million. While it posted a net loss of $138 million, its focus on AI-driven automotive software and connected devices signals long-term growth potential.

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another standout, leveraging AI in its electronics manufacturing services. Its connectivity and cloud solutions have seen remarkable growth, fuelled by AI-driven products like data centre switches. The AI stock remains attractively valued, and its focus on AI in high-demand sectors makes it an intriguing choice for investors.

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is another name generating buzz, particularly with its AI-powered learning management systems that cater to businesses looking for scalable and personalized training solutions. The AI stock reported a 19.2% revenue growth year over year in its latest quarter, reaching $209 million. With a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that reflects strong market confidence, Docebo is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital transformation across industries.

The power

Then, there are the companies leveraging AI to expand their businesses even further. And there are quite a few to watch. CGI (TSX:GIB.A), a global leader in IT consulting, continues to impress with its integration of AI across sectors like healthcare, finance, and government. The AI stock recently posted a 4.4% increase in revenue to $14.68 billion, coupled with a 5.2% rise in earnings. Its robust return on equity of 19.08% and steady investments in AI innovation suggest a solid foundation for long-term growth — particularly as organizations increasingly turn to AI to optimize operations.

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is making waves with its AI-powered supply chain solutions, helping businesses enhance efficiency and predict demand. The AI stock recently recorded an 18% growth in its AI product portfolio, demonstrating its appeal to industries like automotive and pharmaceuticals. As supply chain challenges persist globally, Kinaxis’s innovative platform positions it as a crucial player for the years ahead.

Finally, OpenText (TSX:OTEX), known for its enterprise information management solutions, has steadily built a reputation as a leader in AI. Its Magellan platform offers powerful tools for managing data and automating processes, making it an essential resource for businesses navigating complex data ecosystems. OpenText’s history of strategic acquisitions and consistent earnings growth underscores its appeal.

Foolish takeaway

Altogether, Canadian AI stocks provide an exciting mix of established players and emerging innovators. Each company brings a unique approach to leveraging AI, from cybersecurity to supply chain management and e-commerce. For investors, these stocks represent not just an opportunity to participate in the AI revolution. These also offer a chance to diversify portfolios with companies poised for long-term growth.