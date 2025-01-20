Member Login
Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

For investors with lots of extra cash lying around after the big rally in 2024, here are a couple of Canadian value stock ideas you may be interested in.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
After a banner year for the Canadian stock market in 2024, it’s no surprise that investors are feeling cautious. With a 17% rally, the Canadian stock market enjoyed one of its best years in recent memory. For those holding index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), some might have already taken profits, wary of a potential market pullback. But for stock pickers, undervalued stocks poised for growth are still waiting to be uncovered by you. Here’s how to identify potential value in the Canadian market post-rally.

Blue-chip bargain: TD stock

Nothing beats a solid, blue-chip stock that offers both value and a steady dividend stream. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a prime example of a stock currently trading below its intrinsic value, making it a potential buy for patient investors. While the bank has faced challenges recently – most notably the anti-money laundering case affecting its growth in the U.S. – the current market price presents an opportunity.

TD Bank’s share price has underperformed compared to its peers, primarily due to the headwinds in the U.S. market. However, for long-term investors, this provides a chance to buy a proven dividend stock at a discount. At the time of writing, TD’s dividend yield stands at an impressive 5.3%, well above its historical average of around 4% over the past decade. This indicates the stock is undervalued, offering not just a steady income stream but also potential for future price appreciation.

TD Bank’s fundamentals remain solid, anchored by resilient earnings. At $79.31 per share at writing, TD stock trades at a relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.1. This is more than 10% below its long-term average, suggesting a reversion to the mean could lead to substantial returns over the next three to five years. A return to historical valuation levels could deliver annual gains of approximately 12% – an attractive prospect for a blue-chip stock.

Industrial real estate opportunity: Granite REIT

Another intriguing opportunity is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), a high-quality industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of 138 income-producing properties and five development sites.

The stock recently experienced a meaningful pullback, dipping more than 13% from its 2024 peak of $80 per unit. At its current price of $69.18, analysts believe Granite is trading at a near 22% discount to its fair value, which presents strong upside potential in the near term.

Granite REIT’s fundamentals remain robust, with manageable debt levels and a well-diversified portfolio that spans across multiple sectors of industrial real estate. The trust has also maintained a sustainable payout ratio of 62% of its funds from operations, making its 4.9% yield not only attractive but secure.

In addition to offering an attractive yield, Granite REIT has a history of raising its distribution, making it an appealing option for income-focused investors. The stock’s recent dip could be seen as a temporary setback, and the potential for a 28% upside in the near term makes it a compelling choice for those looking to invest in the industrial real estate sector.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Navigating the post-rally landscape

After a significant market rally like the one seen in 2024, finding value can feel like searching for needles in a haystack. But for diligent investors, there are opportunities in stocks that have been temporarily overlooked or undervalued. Both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Granite REIT are examples of Canadian stocks that offer solid fundamentals, attractive dividends, and the potential for future growth. While caution is always warranted after a big rally, these stocks could provide the stability and upside investors are looking for in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

