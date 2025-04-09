Member Login
Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s look at some undervalued stocks, and why these might be some of the best ones to consider.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Investing in the stock market often involves a delicate balance between identifying potential opportunities and managing inherent risks. The fluctuations in stock prices, driven by a multitude of factors, can sometimes lead to situations where sound companies may trade at undervalued levels.

For investors who adopt a strategy of “buying low” with the goal of rewards, finding such undervalued stocks becomes a key element of their investment approach. Currently, three prominent Canadian companies listed on the TSX are exhibiting notably low Relative Strength Index (RSI) values. These are Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), Dye & Durham (TSX:DND), and Air Canada (TSX:AC). This technical indicator suggests that these undervalued stocks may be currently oversold and, therefore, potentially poised for a price rebound or correction.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a Montreal-based technology company that specializes in providing cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and comprehensive e-commerce solutions for businesses operating in the retail and restaurant sectors. The undervalued stock has recently experienced a significant downturn in its price, resulting in a low RSI value of 19.

Technical analysts see an RSI below 30 as an indication that a stock may be oversold. This means it could be due for a recovery. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Lightspeed reported total revenues of $280.13 million. This growth represented a substantial 16.9% increase compared to the revenues reported during the year before. Furthermore, the company achieved earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12, surpassing the expectations of financial analysts covering the undervalued stock.

Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham is another Canadian company that provides cloud-based software solutions and technology services to professionals in the legal and financial service industries. Dye & Durham stock has an even lower RSI value of 16, further suggesting that it is well within oversold territory.

In its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Dye & Durham reported a total revenue of $120.7 million. These numbers represented a 10% increase compared to the revenue reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The undervalued stock also highlighted an organic revenue growth rate of 6.3% and reported an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $152.4 million. This represents a significant increase of 36% year over year, indicating strong customer retention and subscription growth.

Air Canada

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and a significant player in the global aviation industry. The Canadian airline’s stock currently has an RSI value of 18, also indicating that it may be oversold based on technical analysis.

In its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024, Air Canada reported a profit margin of 7.73% and a return on equity (ROE) of an impressive 108%. This highlighted the undervalued stock’s profitability and the efficiency with which it is utilizing shareholder equity to generate profits. So, while the stock might be down, it certainly looks as though it’s undervalued at these levels.

Bottom line

Lightspeed Commerce, Dye & Durham, and Air Canada have low RSI values on the TSX. This suggests that all three undervalued stocks might be poised for a rise in share price. Furthermore, their recent financial performances, as indicated by their respective earnings reports, suggest a degree of underlying resilience and potential for future growth.

However, as always, investors should perform their own thorough due diligence and consider consulting with a qualified financial advisor. This ensures any investment decisions made are well-informed and align with their individual investment objectives, risk tolerance levels, and overall financial strategies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

