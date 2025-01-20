Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

If you’re running low on cash for your TFSA and RRSP, it’s never too late to get started. And these ETFs are a great place to start.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

Starting your financial journey at 20 with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is an incredibly smart move. According to StatsCan, Canadians aged around 20 years old hold about $6,558 in a TFSA and $1,800 in RRSPs. Falling below that line? Then this article is for you.

Getting started

For TFSAs, younger Canadians often begin contributing with smaller amounts, focusing on getting into the habit of saving and investing. Even small, consistent contributions can set the stage for significant growth over the decades, especially when paired with the right investment strategy.

To make the most of these accounts, start by contributing regularly. The TFSA is especially flexible because you can withdraw money tax-free at anytime, while the RRSP offers immediate tax benefits and is ideal for long-term retirement savings. Contributing early and often allows your investments to grow thanks to the magic of compounding. Even if you only have a few thousand dollars to start with, putting your money to work in investments rather than leaving it in cash can dramatically increase its value over time.

Options

When deciding how to invest, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a fantastic choice for young investors. ETFs are diversified, cost-effective, and easy to manage, making them ideal for those just starting out. For someone with a 30-year investment horizon, growth-oriented ETFs that focus on equities are a great option. For instance, the Vanguard All-Equity ETF (TSX:VEQT) provides exposure to 100% stocks across various geographies, offering maximum growth potential. This ETF is particularly suitable for young investors who can handle short-term market fluctuations for long-term gains.

Another excellent ETF to consider is the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC). This fund tracks the performance of the largest Canadian companies, giving you broad exposure to the domestic market. If you want a slightly more balanced approach, the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) offers an 80/20 split between equities and bonds, thus making it a good option if you’re looking to mix in some stability without sacrificing much growth potential.

For international diversification, the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) is a great pick. This ETF focuses on global equities outside Canada, ensuring that you’re not overly reliant on the Canadian market.

Keep it consistent

The key to success over 30 years is to stay consistent with your contributions and allow your investments to compound. If you contribute the maximum allowable TFSA amount each year, currently $7,000 in 2025, your account could grow to nearly $1,000,000 in 30 years! This performance is assuming an average annual return of 7%. For the RRSP, if you consistently contribute 18% of your income or up to the annual maximum, you’ll also see significant growth, with the added benefit of reduced taxable income during your working years.

Rebalancing your portfolio every year or two is also important. As you grow older or your financial situation changes, you might want to adjust your asset allocation to reduce risk. For example, in your 20s and 30s, it makes sense to focus on equities. But as you approach retirement, you might shift some of your portfolio into bonds or dividend-paying stocks to provide more stability and income.

The future outlook for ETFs remains bright, with many funds consistently delivering strong performance. While markets will always have ups and downs, staying the course and maintaining a long-term perspective is crucial. Recent earnings from major companies highlight resilience in various sectors. And ETFs tied to these markets are well-positioned to benefit from global economic growth. Staying informed about economic trends and performance metrics will help you make adjustments as needed.

Bottom line

In the end, building wealth through TFSAs and RRSPs is about consistency, diversification, and discipline. By starting early and choosing the right investments, you can set yourself up for a financially secure future. A mix of Canadian, U.S., and international ETFs can give you the growth and stability you need, ensuring that by the time you reach 50, your savings have grown into a substantial nest egg. It’s not just about saving. It’s about investing wisely and letting time do the heavy lifting.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

| Kay Ng

For investors with lots of extra cash lying around after the big rally in 2024, here are a couple of…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a mid-cap gem with 58% revenue growth in Q3 2024, fueled by strategic acquisitions and organic growth…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want long-term stability, then go on the defence with these three defensive stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Buy and hold these blue-chip stocks in your TFSA portfolio for steady capital gains, stability, and regular dividend income.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to make a TFSA that just pumps out cash, this diverse portfolio is your prime option.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

If you have an extra $1,000, consider building a passive-income stream from these REITs.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks with consistent dividend growth and resilient earnings base are ideal for a financially secure retirement.

Read more »