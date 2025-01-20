TFSA $7,000: Where to Invest That TFSA Contribution for Top Income

The TFSA is one of the best ways to invest, and this stock is a strong option to pick.

When considering where to invest $7,000 into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for maximum income, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. Today, let’s get into some of those considerations and follow it up with a strong investment to create that income for good.

What to watch

First, it’s important to clarify your financial goals. Are you focused on dividend income, long-term growth, or a mix of both? If income is your priority, targeting dividend-paying stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be a great approach. For growth, look for stocks with consistent revenue and earnings growth or those in emerging industries like technology or mining.

Next, consider diversification. A TFSA offers an excellent opportunity to spread investments across multiple sectors. This strategy reduces risk and ensures that downturns in one industry don’t overly affect your portfolio. For example, combining mining, energy, and financial stocks could give you exposure to various market drivers.

Tax efficiency is another factor to weigh. Since income generated in a TFSA is tax-free, selecting dividend-paying stocks can help you maximize returns — dividend income that might otherwise be taxed becomes entirely yours to keep, making the TFSA a powerhouse for income-focused investors.

Assessing the financial health of your investment choices is essential. Look for companies with a strong balance sheet, consistent revenue growth, and manageable debt levels. These indicators often suggest that a company can weather economic downturns and continue to generate returns for investors.

Why Orla is a great option

Now, let’s talk about Orla Mining (TSX:OLA), which is emerging as an intriguing choice for TFSA investors. This mining company has seen its stock soar by over 88% in the past 52 weeks, reflecting robust market confidence. Recent analyst upgrades and institutional support, with nearly 50% of shares held by institutions, underline its growing reputation in the investment community.

Orla’s recent earnings highlight its potential. As of the third quarter of 2024, revenue grew by an impressive 64.7% year over year, reaching $314.1 million. Even more striking, quarterly earnings growth shot up by 293.7%, showcasing its operational efficiency. Its operating margin of 46.42% and a healthy current ratio of 4.54 suggest financial stability and room for growth.

The company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.43 indicates that it might still be undervalued compared to its peers. Combined with strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $177.75 million and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68%, Orla appears well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders. Its beta of 1.58 also suggests that while it’s a bit more volatile, it has the potential for higher returns.

Get in on the action

Big-name investors have been paying attention to Orla’s performance. With insiders holding 34.48% of the shares, there’s clear confidence in the company’s future. Recent headlines have praised its production increases and cost control measures, which contribute to its strong profitability metrics.

Looking ahead, Orla has exciting prospects as it continues to optimize its mining operations. With gold prices stabilizing at high levels, the company is poised to benefit from sustained demand. Its recent exploration successes also hint at future production growth, which could drive further revenue increases.

When investing in a TFSA for maximum income, consider diversification, financial health, and tax efficiency. Orla Mining stands out as a high-potential choice, given its stellar earnings growth, institutional confidence, and promising future outlook. With careful planning, your $7,000 can work harder in a TFSA, and Orla could be a shining star in your portfolio.