Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA $7,000: Where to Invest That TFSA Contribution for Top Income

TFSA $7,000: Where to Invest That TFSA Contribution for Top Income

The TFSA is one of the best ways to invest, and this stock is a strong option to pick.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

When considering where to invest $7,000 into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for maximum income, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. Today, let’s get into some of those considerations and follow it up with a strong investment to create that income for good.

What to watch

First, it’s important to clarify your financial goals. Are you focused on dividend income, long-term growth, or a mix of both? If income is your priority, targeting dividend-paying stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be a great approach. For growth, look for stocks with consistent revenue and earnings growth or those in emerging industries like technology or mining.

Next, consider diversification. A TFSA offers an excellent opportunity to spread investments across multiple sectors. This strategy reduces risk and ensures that downturns in one industry don’t overly affect your portfolio. For example, combining mining, energy, and financial stocks could give you exposure to various market drivers.

Tax efficiency is another factor to weigh. Since income generated in a TFSA is tax-free, selecting dividend-paying stocks can help you maximize returns — dividend income that might otherwise be taxed becomes entirely yours to keep, making the TFSA a powerhouse for income-focused investors.

Assessing the financial health of your investment choices is essential. Look for companies with a strong balance sheet, consistent revenue growth, and manageable debt levels. These indicators often suggest that a company can weather economic downturns and continue to generate returns for investors.

Why Orla is a great option

Now, let’s talk about Orla Mining (TSX:OLA), which is emerging as an intriguing choice for TFSA investors. This mining company has seen its stock soar by over 88% in the past 52 weeks, reflecting robust market confidence. Recent analyst upgrades and institutional support, with nearly 50% of shares held by institutions, underline its growing reputation in the investment community.

Orla’s recent earnings highlight its potential. As of the third quarter of 2024, revenue grew by an impressive 64.7% year over year, reaching $314.1 million. Even more striking, quarterly earnings growth shot up by 293.7%, showcasing its operational efficiency. Its operating margin of 46.42% and a healthy current ratio of 4.54 suggest financial stability and room for growth.

The company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.43 indicates that it might still be undervalued compared to its peers. Combined with strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $177.75 million and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68%, Orla appears well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders. Its beta of 1.58 also suggests that while it’s a bit more volatile, it has the potential for higher returns.

Get in on the action

Big-name investors have been paying attention to Orla’s performance. With insiders holding 34.48% of the shares, there’s clear confidence in the company’s future. Recent headlines have praised its production increases and cost control measures, which contribute to its strong profitability metrics.

Looking ahead, Orla has exciting prospects as it continues to optimize its mining operations. With gold prices stabilizing at high levels, the company is poised to benefit from sustained demand. Its recent exploration successes also hint at future production growth, which could drive further revenue increases.

When investing in a TFSA for maximum income, consider diversification, financial health, and tax efficiency. Orla Mining stands out as a high-potential choice, given its stellar earnings growth, institutional confidence, and promising future outlook. With careful planning, your $7,000 can work harder in a TFSA, and Orla could be a shining star in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Man data analyze
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Copper Stock Down 27% to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to future favourites, look for companies that are valuable, pay dividends, and have a strong outlook --…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Gold is a cheap mining stock that trades at a discount to consensus estimates in 2025. Is ABX stock…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge In 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

First Quantum stock is one Canadian stock investors should seriously consider going into 2025, and hold on for life!

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada's Q3 reveals the power of streaming amidst record gold prices. Its zero debt balance sheet, US$2.3 billion in capital,…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 10% dividend stock is one strong option for long-term income, but make sure you get a whole entire picture…

Read more »

analyze data
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Magnificent Canadian Stock Just Jumped 13%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is one of the best options out there, with shares rising, still offering a discount, and more…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Gold Stock: Barrick Gold vs. Franco-Nevada

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada vs. Barrick Gold: Which gold stock deserves your investment dollars in 2025? I'll compare Q3 results, business models, and…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A small investment in this high-growth stock can double or triple in 2025.

Read more »