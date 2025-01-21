My 3 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

The payouts of these companies provide the advantage of frequent cash flow that can help meet regular financial commitments.

Investing in top Canadian dividend-paying stocks can help you earn worry-free passive income. While high-quality Canadian stocks are top options for income investors, most of them offer quarterly payouts. However, I’ll focus here on stocks that pay monthly dividends and have fundamentally strong businesses. The payouts of these companies provide the advantage of consistent and frequent cash flow that can help meet regular financial commitments. Moreover, reinvesting these dividends will likely boost overall returns in the long term.

With this background, here are my three favourite stocks for monthly passive income.

Monthly passive-income stock #1

Speaking of monthly passive-income stocks, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a no-brainer. Its durable payouts, high yield of 7.6%, and management’s focus on enhancing shareholder value make this real estate investment trust (REITs) a solid option to generate passive income.

The REIT operates a portfolio of mixed-use properties, focusing on grocery-anchored shopping centres. These retail-focused assets have a high-quality tenant base, maintain a solid occupancy rate, and witness higher leasing demand. Moreover, these properties add stability to its operations and cash flows, as grocery store operators remain relatively immune to economic downturns. Furthermore, consistent rental growth and robust cash collections strengthen its financial foundation.

The REIT’s leasing activity remains strong. Favourable renewal rates and increased tenant demand point to sustained net operating income (NOI) growth, ensuring stable and attractive dividends in the coming months.

Beyond its retail portfolio, SmartCentres is actively diversifying its revenue streams through its mixed-use development strategy. The company is broadening its income base by integrating residential, self-storage, and industrial formats while enhancing its long-term growth prospects.

Monthly passive-income stock #2

Monthly passive-income stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another compelling dividend stock to generate monthly passive income. This oil and gas company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, translating into a high yield of 7.1%. Since 2013, Whitecap has distributed over $2.1 billion in dividends. Moreover, it enhanced shareholder value through share buybacks.

The company’s solid financials, high-quality assets, efficient cost management, and growing production volumes support its payouts. Over the past decade, Whitecap has consistently increased its production and funds flow per share, enabling substantial cash returns to investors. Its focus on high condensate production and drilling efficiencies enhances operational profitability, generating significant free cash flow.

In addition, Whitecap’s low maintenance capital needs, focus on debt reduction, and strong balance sheet support sustainable earnings and dividends. With its high yield and reliable monthly payouts, Whitecap Resources is a compelling stock for passive income investors.

Monthly passive-income stock #3

Investors seeking monthly cash could add Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) stock to their portfolios. This financial services company specializes in short-term mortgage loans for residential and commercial properties and other real estate-related debt investments. Its ability to generate steady income from its diversified portfolio backed by real estate enables it to enhance shareholder value through regular dividend payments.

Firm Capital’s solid underwriting capabilities and diversified investments drive sustainable earnings, supporting its monthly dividend payments. The company currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, reflecting an attractive annual yield of 7.8%.

It focuses on markets that are underserved by larger lenders, giving it ample opportunity to expand its operations and earnings base. Further, Firm Capital generates steady cash flows from interest, fees, and other sources. This dependable income stream supports its dividend payouts, making it a top option for passive-income investors.