The CRA is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

The CRA has rules, and if you’re not abiding by them, there are penalties. So here’s how to avoid them in a TFSA.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a close eye on Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) activities, especially when investors blur the line between personal savings and business-like investment practices. While TFSAs are meant for individuals to grow their savings tax-free, there are rules to prevent abuse, particularly when accounts generate unusually high returns or involve frequent trading. Understanding the CRA’s scrutiny and how to stay compliant is key for any TFSA investor. So let’s get into some of those red flags, and how to avoid them completely.

Reddest of flags

The CRA’s biggest red flags include activities that suggest the TFSA is being operated as a trading account for business purposes. Frequent buying and selling of securities, especially in large volumes, may trigger an audit. Even long-term investors may unknowingly raise suspicion if their accounts show consistent high yields, especially from riskier or speculative investments. This is particularly true for investors leveraging complex strategies or holding securities not commonly associated with personal accounts.

Another lesser-known issue is exceeding the annual contribution limit through indirect means, such as transferring funds between accounts without understanding how the rules apply. Even accidental over-contributions can lead to penalties, as the CRA charges 1% per month on the excess amount. Keeping careful track of contributions and withdrawals is essential to avoid these pitfalls.

Avoid it altogether

Despite these challenges, exchange-traded funds (ETF) like Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) and BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE) stand out as strong choices for TFSA investments. VCN, for instance, provides broad exposure to the Canadian equity market, with a focus on large-, mid-, and small-cap companies. Its top holdings ensure stability and growth potential. As of today, VCN trades at $51.57, up 0.47%, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader market.

ZRE, on the other hand, focuses exclusively on real estate investment trusts (REITs), offering a diversified way to invest in Canada’s real estate sector. Its equal-weight approach minimizes the risk of overexposure to any single REIT. ZRE’s current price of $20.28, coupled with a 5.3% yield, makes it an appealing option for income-focused investors.

Both ETFs are well-suited for long-term TFSA holders. VCN’s low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.05% ensures minimal costs while offering diversified growth across sectors such as financial services, energy, and technology. Meanwhile, ZRE provides a reliable income stream and the potential for capital appreciation, particularly as real estate markets stabilize in Canada.

Looking ahead, the future outlook for VCN and ZRE is promising. VCN benefits from a stable Canadian economy and robust earnings from its top holdings. ZRE is likely to perform well as interest rates plateau, providing a more favourable environment for real estate investments. Both ETFs align well with the CRA’s expectations for personal, passive TFSA investments, making them less likely to trigger unwanted attention.

Bottom line

For investors, the key takeaway is to avoid behaviours that could be misconstrued as business activity within their TFSA. Stick to diversified, long-term investments like VCN and ZRE, monitor contribution limits diligently, and avoid frequent trading to stay on the CRA’s good side. These practices ensure that the tax-free growth benefits of a TFSA are preserved for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

