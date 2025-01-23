2 Canadian Market Giants to Hold for Decades

You could buy, hold, and forget these two top Canadian growth stocks for solid returns over the long run.

For new investors, short-term stock trading could be tempting. But seasoned Foolish Investors know that true wealth is often built by holding high-quality growth stocks for the long term. If you’re like me, you want to invest in top Canadian stocks you can buy, hold, and forget, knowing they’ll grow your wealth steadily over the long term. As the market momentum in 2025 remains strong following the TSX Composite’s 18% rally in 2024, this could be a great time to focus on Canada’s most resilient and growth-oriented companies.

In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian market giants that I find perfect for long-term investors.

Constellation Software stock

If you’re looking for a growth company with attractive growth potential and resilience, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be worth considering in 2025. This Toronto-based enterprise software provider has an impressive portfolio of vertical market software businesses. Its tech solutions offer customized solutions to several industries, ensuring long-term customer loyalty and consistent revenue streams.

In 2024, Constellation Software’s revenue surged by 19.5% YoY (year over year) in the third quarter to US$2.54 billion as it continued to focus on new acquisitions and organic growth. Its unique acquisition model added US$197 million in cash consideration acquisitions during the quarter alone. While the company’s adjusted quarterly net profit jumped 31.1% YoY to $492 million, its cash flow from operations rose around 1% to $517 million. These figures highlight its robust financial health.

CSU stock’s dividend track record makes it even more attractive for long-term investors. In November 2024, the company declared a $1 quarterly dividend per share, reflecting the management’s confidence in maintaining steady cash flows while continuing to invest in growth opportunities.

With a remarkable 21% stock rise in the last year and over 115% in the past three years, Constellation Software remains an attractive Canadian stock for growth investors. As its global presence expands, this software powerhouse could continue to yield strong returns in the long run.

Imperial Oil stock

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) is a Canadian energy giant with a legacy spanning over a century. After rallying by 34.6% over the last year, its stock currently trades at $100.85 per share with a market cap of $51.3 billion. The company’s consistent focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments makes it a reliable pick for long-term investors in 2025.

In the quarter ended in September 2024, Imperial delivered its highest upstream production in over 30 years, averaging 447,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. This robust production milestone was mainly driven by the strong ramp-up of its Grand Rapids project and record production at its Kearl oil sands operation, which averaged 295,000 barrels per day.

Despite volatile market conditions, Imperial reported an adjusted net profit of $1.24 billion in the latest quarter with the help of lower operating expenses and robust production levels. Also, it returned roughly $1.5 billion to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share buybacks.

As Imperial continues to grow production further, with plans to optimize operations at Cold Lake and complete its renewable diesel facility at Strathcona by mid-2025, its financial growth trends are likely to improve, which should help IMO stock’s value soar in the long term.