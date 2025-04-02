Member Login
Home » Investing » Recession Stocks Are Back: Time to Buy the Dip This April?

During a recession, it’s the best idea to go with stocks that have long-term opportunity ahead — like these two.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Isn’t it interesting how things can turn around? Just when we thought the economic skies were clearing, whispers of a potential recession are starting to float around again. For investors, this can feel a bit like being on a rollercoaster. One minute, you’re soaring high with optimism, and the next, you’re bracing for a possible dip. This April, the question on many Canadian investors’ minds is whether those so-called “recession stocks” are worth a second look. Could now be the time to buy the dip in companies that tend to hold up relatively well when the economy takes a bit of a tumble? Let’s have a peek at what that might entail.

What to consider

First off, what exactly are “recession stocks?” Generally speaking, these are the shares of companies that provide goods or services that people still need, even when money gets a little tight. Think about your grocery store or the company that keeps the lights on. This means that the demand for these types of businesses tends to be more stable compared to, say, a luxury goods retailer or a travel company.

Now, let’s consider the idea of “buying the dip.” This is a common strategy where investors purchase shares of a company after its stock price has declined. The hope is that the underlying business is still strong and that the price will eventually recover. When recession fears start to grip the market, even solid companies can see stock prices fall as part of a broader market downturn. This is where the opportunity to “buy the dip” in recession-proof stocks might arise.  

Of course, it’s not as simple as just picking any company that sells essential goods. It’s crucial to do your homework. You’d want to look at the company’s financial health, its track record during previous economic downturns, and its current valuation. Just because a company is in a recession-resistant sector doesn’t automatically make its stock a good buy. It could still be overvalued, or it might have its own company-specific challenges.

Some examples

Let’s consider a Canadian example. Take a look at a company like Metro (TSX:MRU). It’s one of Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chains. As of writing, Metro’s earnings showed a steady performance in sales, although profit margins are always something to keep an eye on in the competitive grocery business. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, a company like Metro has historically demonstrated resilience during economic slowdowns. Its stock price might dip during a broader market sell-off, presenting a potential “buy-the-dip” opportunity for investors who believe in its long-term stability.

Another sector to consider is utilities. Companies that provide essential services like electricity and natural gas also tend to be relatively recession-proof. Think about a company like Fortis (TSX:FTS). It’s a diversified utility company with operations across North America. Its services are essential, and its revenue streams tend to be quite stable. Its latest earnings report highlighted the consistent nature of its regulated earnings. Again, if market jitters cause Fortis’s stock price to decline, it could be seen as an opportunity to invest in a stable, long-term business.  

However, it’s important to remember that even recession stocks aren’t entirely immune to economic headwinds. Inflation can increase their costs, and a severe recession could still impact consumer spending to some extent. Interest rate hikes can also make dividend yields less attractive compared to fixed-income investments.  

Bottom line

So, is it time to load up on recession stocks this April? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. It really depends on your individual investment goals, your risk tolerance, and your overall outlook on the Canadian economy. If you believe a recession is on the horizon, and you’re looking for relatively stable investments to weather the storm, then taking a closer look at well-established companies in essential sectors like groceries and utilities could be a prudent move. Just remember to do your own thorough research, consider your own financial situation, and perhaps even chat with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. After all, a little bit of caution can go a long way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

