This 7.24% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

When considering a monthly dividend stock, it’s important to look beyond the surface-level appeal of frequent payouts. Monthly dividends can provide consistent cash flow, but ensuring the sustainability and growth of these payments is critical. Start by examining the dividend yield. A high yield might seem enticing. Yet if it’s unusually elevated compared to peers, it could signal underlying risks, such as financial instability or a declining stock price. But what else should investors consider?

What to watch

Another key factor is the payout ratio, which tells you how much of a company’s earnings are allocated to dividends. A payout ratio below 80% is typically seen as sustainable, as it allows room for the dividend stock to reinvest in growth or manage economic downturns. The financial health of the company also plays a significant role. Reviewing metrics like debt-to-equity ratio and free cash flow ensures the company can comfortably meet its obligations while rewarding shareholders.

Growth prospects are equally vital. Dividend stocks operating in expanding industries or with solid strategic plans are more likely to maintain or grow their dividends over time. Historical dividend performance can also offer clues as stocks with a track record of stable or increasing dividends are often reliable choices.

Market sentiment and analyst recommendations can provide additional context. Stocks with positive sentiment or analyst upgrades often have stronger underlying fundamentals. Finally, diversification matters. Choosing dividend stocks from various sectors helps protect your portfolio from industry-specific risks.

Whitecap works

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is an excellent example of a strong monthly dividend stock that checks many of these boxes. As a Canadian energy company, Whitecap specializes in the acquisition and production of petroleum and natural gas, with a focus on low-decline, high-value reserves. Its forward annual dividend yield of 7.24% is competitive. And the payout ratio of 50.32% suggests a well-balanced approach to rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for growth.

Recent earnings reports highlight WCP’s robust financial performance. For the most recent quarter (Q3 2024), Whitecap reported a 79.6% year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings, driven by cost efficiencies and strategic acquisitions. This growth is impressive, especially when considering the 6.3% decline in revenue, showing management’s ability to improve profitability under challenging conditions.

Looking at its balance sheet, WCP maintains a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58%, with a total debt of $1.21 billion against a cash flow of $1.89 billion over the trailing 12 months. This financial position enables the dividend stock to sustain its dividend payouts while pursuing future growth opportunities.

The dividend stock’s historical performance also inspires confidence. WCP has consistently increased its dividend over the years, reflecting management’s commitment to shareholder returns. The share price, currently around $10.09, is well-supported by a price-to-book ratio of 1.05, making it attractively valued relative to its assets.

Bottom line

Future prospects for Whitecap are bright. The dividend stock continues to benefit from stable oil and gas prices, and its focus on low-cost production ensures competitive margins. With ongoing investments in technology and a commitment to sustainability, WCP is well-positioned to adapt to the evolving energy landscape.

Analysts are bullish on Whitecap, citing its ability to deliver strong returns in the form of dividends and capital appreciation. For income investors, the combination of high yield, sustainable payouts, and growth potential makes WCP a compelling choice among monthly dividend stocks on the TSX. Whether you’re building a diversified portfolio or seeking reliable passive income, Whitecap’s solid fundamentals and future outlook make it a stock worth considering.