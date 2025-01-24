Member Login
Time to Buy: 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Huge Deal

This dividend stock might be down, but don’t keep that from missing out on this major deal.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

Finding a valuable dividend stock is like crafting a recipe for long-term success. You want the right mix of steady payouts, solid financials, and growth potential to create a winning portfolio. Let’s dive into the ingredients for a great dividend stock and why Russel Metals (TSX:RUS) stands out as a prime example.

Balancing the books

First, consider the dividend yield. This figure tells you how much return you’ll get for your investment through dividends alone. Russel Metals offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.05%, a stable and attractive payout. This yield, combined with the dividend stock’s consistent dividend history, is a key reason it draws income-focused investors.

Next, evaluate the dividend stock’s payout ratio. A healthy payout ratio ensures dividends are sustainable and leaves room for reinvestment. RUS’s payout ratio of approximately 54% strikes a balance between rewarding shareholders and maintaining financial flexibility. It’s a sign the company prioritizes both growth and returns.

Russel Metals also boasts a solid balance sheet, with a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28% and a current ratio of 3.37. These metrics indicate the company’s ability to manage its liabilities while maintaining liquidity. This is a crucial aspect of a reliable dividend payer.

Pressure on performance

Recent earnings can provide further confidence. For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, RUS reported a trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.24 billion. Thus demonstrating its resilience despite a slight year-over-year revenue decline of 1.8%. While quarterly earnings growth dipped by 43.1%, this is partly due to macroeconomic factors affecting the steel and metals industry. This may present opportunities for future recovery.

Past performance adds another layer of reassurance. Russel Metals has a five-year average dividend yield of 5.41%, showcasing its long-term commitment to shareholders. Over the years, its stock price has shown a steady upward trend, with a 52-week range between $35.20 and $47.39, providing a mix of stability and growth.

Looking ahead, RUS is well-positioned to capitalize on infrastructure investments and construction projects that rely on steel and metals distribution. Analysts believe its strategic initiatives and diversified revenue streams will support sustained earnings growth, making it an attractive long-term holding.

Finding value

Valuation is also important. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.20 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.49, RUS appears to be trading at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. These metrics suggest it offers value to investors seeking both income and potential capital appreciation.

Don’t forget market dynamics. As of today, the dividend stock is trading at $41.54, slightly above its 200-day moving average of $39.88 and signalling investor confidence. Its relatively low beta of 1.52 means moderate volatility compared to the broader market — an appealing trait for risk-averse investors.

Finally, think about management’s effectiveness. Russel Metals has a return on equity (ROE) of 11.11%, reflecting the efficient use of shareholder funds. This metric underscores the dividend stock’s ability to generate profits. This, in turn, supports its ability to pay and grow dividends over time.

Bottom line

A valuable dividend stock like Russel Metals combines strong yields, sustainable payouts, robust financials, and growth prospects. Whether you’re building a portfolio for retirement or seeking reliable passive income, RUS checks all the boxes, making it a standout choice on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Russel Metals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

