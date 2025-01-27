Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

These two telecom stocks have long been strong dividend choices, but which is the better buy?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to choosing between BCE (TSX:BCE) and TELUS (TSX:T), both prominent players in Canada’s telecommunications sector, there isn’t a clear choice. Both telecom stocks have proven worthy in the past. Yet both have also gone through hard times. That’s why it’s essential to delve into their recent performances, financial health, and future prospects to determine which might be the better buy. So, let’s get right into it.

Into earnings

In the third quarter of 2024, TELUS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.23. This positive surprise was driven by a 1.8% year-over-year increase in total operating revenues, reaching $5.099 billion. In contrast, BCE posted an EPS of C$0.75 for the same period, slightly below the consensus estimate of $0.77. This shows investors that TELUS not only met but exceeded expectations, while BCE fell short.

Both telecom stocks carry substantial debt, a common trait in the capital-intensive telecom industry. However, higher interest rates pose challenges. BCE’s significant debt load, accumulated to finance spectrum acquisitions and infrastructure, could lead to increased interest expenses as rates climb. TELUS also faces similar pressures but has diversified its investments into areas like health and agriculture technology, potentially offsetting some financial strain.

When comparing profitability, TELUS has demonstrated higher gross and operating margins than BCE. This efficiency suggests that TELUS is more adept at converting revenue into profit, which is a positive indicator for potential investors.

Buying now

Dividend yields are a significant consideration for many investors. As of writing, BCE offers a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 11.97%, while TELUS provides around 7.91%. While BCE’s higher yield might seem more attractive, it’s crucial to assess the sustainability of these payouts. BCE’s payout ratio has exceeded 100%, raising concerns about its ability to maintain such high dividends without compromising financial stability. TELUS, with a lower payout ratio, appears to have a more sustainable dividend model.

Examining the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios provides insight into how the market values these companies. TELUS trades at a P/E ratio of approximately 23, higher than its long-term average of 19.4, suggesting it may be slightly overvalued. BCE, on the other hand, has a P/E ratio of about 15, below its historical average of 16.9, indicating potential undervaluation. This suggests that BCE might offer more value for investors seeking growth at a reasonable price.

Analysts have noted that TELUS’s ventures into health, security, and agriculture could serve as catalysts for future growth. Potentially justifying its higher valuation. BCE’s focus remains on its traditional services, which, while stable, may not offer the same growth trajectory.

Future outlook

TELUS has been proactive in diversifying its revenue streams, notably through TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture, positioning itself in growing markets beyond traditional telecommunications. This strategic move could provide new growth avenues and reduce reliance on conventional services. BCE, while a dominant player, has focused more on its core services, which may limit its growth potential in comparison.

Furthermore, over the past year, both stocks have experienced declines, with BCE’s stock decreasing by approximately 35%, leading to concerns about potential dividend cuts. In terms of volatility, BCE has exhibited higher fluctuations at 6.64% compared to TELUS’s 5.14%, indicating that TELUS’s stock price has been more stable.

Bottom line

Both BCE and TELUS present compelling cases for investment, each with its strengths and challenges. BCE offers a higher dividend yield but faces questions about sustainability and higher volatility. TELUS provides a more diversified growth strategy with stable earnings and a more sustainable dividend, albeit at a higher valuation. Investors should weigh their priorities as to whether they value higher immediate income with potential risks from a stock like BCE. Or prefer a growth-oriented approach with diversified interests from TELUS.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Warning: This TFSA Red Flag Could Get You Taxed Faster Than Day Trading

| Andrew Button

Holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA is great, but mind your contribution limit.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Great-West Lifeco: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great West stock was a top investment last year, but what does 2025 hold?

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The tax-free money growth feature of the TFSA makes it possible to create a monthly income machine.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

CPP at 60 or 65? Maximize Your Benefits With These Insights

| Christopher Liew, CFA

CPP users can start pension payments at 60 or 65 but should consider other ways to augment or boost retirement…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks are some of the best choices for creating the perfect portfolio.

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payouts, and higher yields, these two dividend stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA, Earn $145.58 Each Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to create some more income but don't have the time? Use your TFSA and make some every…

Read more »