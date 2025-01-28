5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks That Keep Growing Through Every Market

Here are five of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy today and hold forever.

The Canadian stock market delivered impressive gains in 2024, but as 2025 unfolds, market uncertainty is keeping investors cautious. In times like these, blue-chip stocks stand out as reliable options for consistent growth, regardless of market conditions. These large-cap stocks are top industry players with strong fundamentals, proven track records, and the ability to thrive across economic cycles.

Let’s take a closer look at five such evergreen Canadian blue-chip stocks that you can buy in 2025 and hold for decades.

Brookfield stock

The first stock on my list is Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN). Trading at $86.32 per share with a market cap of $142.1 billion, this Toronto-based giant is a powerhouse in alternative asset management and wealth solutions. BN stock has been on a tear, with an impressive 58% gain over the past year.

What sets Brookfield apart for long-term investors is its robust diversification and ability to thrive across economic cycles. In the third quarter of 2024, the company delivered a record net profit of US$1.33 billion, with ongoing investments in high-growth areas like renewables and private equity.

With a proven history of delivering above 15% annualized returns over three decades, Brookfield stock remains a compelling pick for investors in 2025 seeking both strong long-term returns.

Royal Bank stock

Another strong stock on my list is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Trading at $176.19 per share, with a hefty market cap of $249.7 billion, the largest Canadian bank has seen its stock price surge by over 32% in the past year. It also continues to reward investors with a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Royal Bank’s long-term appeal lies in its strong fundamentals and robust balance sheet. The bank posted a record net profit of $16.2 billion in its fiscal 2024 (ended in October), marking an 11% YoY (year-over-year) surge, supported by its diverse revenue streams and the recent acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.

As it continues to focus on scaling innovative solutions and expanding its global footprint, Royal Bank could be a great go-to stock for reliable growth and stability.

Suncor Energy stock

Next up is Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), a leader in Canada’s energy sector. After rallying by 27% in the last year, SU stock currently trades at $55.73 per share with a market cap of $69.5 billion. The oil and gas giant also has an attractive 4.1% annualized dividend yield.

In 2024, Suncor achieved record-breaking production and refining throughput, showcasing its ability to thrive across market cycles. Its focus on advancing sustainability initiatives, such as lower-emissions projects and renewable fuels, is likely to ensure that it stays relevant even as the energy sector transitions to a low-carbon future, making it an excellent blue-chip pick for 2025 and beyond.

Constellation Software stock

Another top name in this list is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), the Toronto-headquartered software giant. CSU stock has rewarded investors with consistent upward movement, gaining 120% in the last three years.

In the September 2024 quarter, Constellation reported a 20% YoY increase in its total sales despite the challenging economic environment. In addition to its expanding global footprint, the Canadian tech firm’s well-proven growth model and focus on strategic acquisitions make this safe stock worth holding for years to come.

CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) could be another great blue-chip stock for long-term investors. This Calgary-based transnational railway giant connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico seamlessly.

CPKC’s innovative approach to enhancing North American trade flows strengthens its long-term growth potential. The recent completion of the Ottensmeyer International Railway Bridge has doubled its capacity at a crucial U.S.-Mexico crossing. With an eye on growing cross-border commerce and sustained infrastructure investments, this transportation giant could continue to yield strong returns in the long run.