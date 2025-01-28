Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Green Investment: Fuel Cell vs EVs?

Better Green Investment: Fuel Cell vs EVs?

It’s usually a good idea to understand the underlying technologies before investing in environmental, social, and governance stocks, AI, or a few other types of stocks whose success relies heavily on the technology itself.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

While neither electric vehicles (EV) nor fuel cells and fuel cell vehicles can be classified as “cutting-edge” technologies, there is still a lot of confusion about them in the market. Investors don’t fully understand the limitations of technologies like EVs and their supply chains — or the technical/practical challenges associated with competing technologies like fuel cells.

This knowledge can help them make informed investment decisions and capitalize on relevant trends (or exit) at the right time. It can also help them make more comprehensive ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing decisions, i.e., investing in technologies with a better sustainability profile.

The case for EVs

EV companies and stocks like NFI Group (TSX:NFI) seem weak. EV sales are declining in several regions, including Europe (particularly Germany) and even the U.S. in one category: plug-in EVs (PHEVs). The Asian market, especially China, experienced specific growth.

This has also impacted companies like NFI, which stands outside the consumer EV sales market. Its primary product is electric buses and coaches, and it offers a range of solutions and services related to this product, including infrastructure solutions. NFI can produce around 8,000 zero-emission buses (ZEBs) in a year, making it the most prominent player in this slice of the EV market.

However, the stock peaked in 2018, and since then, it has mostly experienced an unsteady decline. It’s trading at a 77% decline from that peak and has slipped 28% from its most recent peak. If the overall decline in EV sales expands to ZEBs (i.e., public transport entities, schools, and other potential client segments delay ordering these buses), NFI Group stock might continue to decline. However, if this trend shifts in multiple major markets, the stock can rise significantly in parallel with the company’s organic growth.

The case for fuel cells

Fuel cells offer a compelling alternative to EVs by eliminating the dependence on batteries. This means fewer mining-related dependencies and the scope-2 emissions related to battery production and distribution, which is sometimes more than enough to compensate for the fuel cell efficiency limitations. Despite this “potential,” Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP), a prominent name in the fuel cell industry, is experiencing a perpetual stock decline.

The stock had its moment in the sun in the post-pandemic market, but it has crashed since then and has crashed hard. It is currently trading at a brutal 95% decline from its five-year peak. The stock hasn’t turned the tide despite announcing several significant orders from the European market.

However, the crux of the problem is not the company or even the fuel cell technology but the fuel itself. Hydrogen is difficult and expensive to create/extract, store, and transport. A technological breakthrough that solves any of these problems and makes hydrogen more financially viable can lead to significant fuel-cell traction. If all of these problems are solved close to one another, fuel cell demand can soar to unprecedented levels.

Foolish takeaway

If you are looking from a sustainability perspective, fuel cells might be significantly greener compared to EVs, at least until a new cleaner and greener battery technology arrives and our electrical grids become greener than they are. From an investing strategy perspective, it might be wiser to keep an eye on both until the exemplary catalysts for growth are present and then buy as early as possible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Materials Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Materials stocks can offer stability, but not all come without risk. So, let's look at some strong long-term options.

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: RioCan vs Allied Properties?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Allied Properties REIT's 10.4% distribution yield doesn't necessarily outperform RioCan REIT's 5.9% offering in passive income portfolios. Here's why...

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Outlook for Bank of Montreal Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its mixed financial performance in recent quarters, BMO’s consistent focus on long-term growth initiatives and U.S. market expansion make…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks That Keep Growing Through Every Market

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy today and hold forever.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, there are some offering superb long-term gains.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high dividend yields for income investors.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Crypto Miners: Should You Buy or Sell in 2025?

| Adam Othman

If you have adequate risk tolerance, riding the crypto optimism might be a powerful opportunity in 2025 that you don’t…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

Invest $18,000 in This Dividend Stock for $9,332.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the best dividend stocks out there is also one of the safest for creating a perfect passive income…

Read more »