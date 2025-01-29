Member Login
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

If you want returns and income, then consider these top dividend stocks for long-term passive income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

When analysts set out to identify valuable dividend stocks for Canadian investors in 2025, they consider a variety of factors. These are to ensure both the reliability and growth potential of the dividends. One of the primary aspects they examine is the company’s dividend yield. This indicates the annual dividend payment as a percentage of the stock price. A higher yield can be attractive, but it’s essential to assess whether it’s sustainable.

What else to consider

Beyond the yield, analysts delve into the payout ratio, which measures the proportion of earnings distributed as dividends. A moderate payout ratio suggests that the company retains enough earnings to reinvest in growth while rewarding shareholders. This balance is crucial for the long-term viability of dividend payments.

The company’s financial health is another critical area of focus. Analysts review metrics such as revenue growth, profit margins, and debt levels to gauge stability. A company with strong financials is better positioned to maintain and potentially increase its dividend payouts, even during economic downturns. Industry position and competitive advantage, often referred to as an economic moat, are also evaluated. Companies that hold a dominant market position or possess unique advantages are more likely to generate consistent profits, supporting steady dividends.

Historical dividend performance provides insights into a company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Analysts look for a track record of consistent or growing dividend payments, which can signal reliability and prudent management. Future earnings potential is assessed to determine the likelihood of sustained or increased dividends. This involves analyzing market trends, the company’s strategic initiatives, and growth prospects to ensure that future earnings can support ongoing dividend payments.

Stocks that work

Now, turning our attention to specific stocks, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) stands out as a strong dividend option. CIBC has demonstrated consistent dividend growth over the past decade, supported by a low payout ratio of 49.4%. In its fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, CIBC reported an adjusted net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.91 per share, up from $1.5 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the same quarter the previous year. This increase was attributed to a reduction in provisions set aside for potential loan losses, which decreased by 22.5% year-over-year to $419 million.

Looking ahead, CIBC’s focus on personal banking and its private wealth franchise in Canada and the U.S., along with its digital banking services, contributed to 26% growth in personal and business banking revenues in Canada. The bank reported a significant 187% rise in net income from its U.S. commercial banking and wealth management sector. Overall adjusted net income increased by 28.5% to $1.9 billion, or $1.93 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.74 per share.

Another compelling option is Capital Power (TSX:CPX). In the third quarter of 2024, Capital Power announced record quarterly power generation and increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). benefitting from diversification from newly acquired U.S. assets. Capital Power’s strategic acquisitions and focus on renewable energy projects position it well for future growth. The company’s commitment to expanding its clean energy portfolio aligns with global trends towards sustainability, potentially enhancing its profitability and ability to maintain robust dividends.

Bottom line

When selecting dividend stocks, analysts meticulously assess factors such as dividend yield, payout ratios, financial health, competitive advantages, historical performance, and future growth prospects. Both CIBC and Capital Power exemplify these qualities, thereby making them attractive considerations for Canadian investors seeking reliable dividend income in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

