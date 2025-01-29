5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 Right Now

These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals with potential to outperform the benchmark index by a wide margin.

Investors planning to add stocks to their portfolio should focus on fundamentally strong companies with solid growth prospects. These Canadian stocks will most likely outperform the benchmark index in the long run. Thus, if you plan to invest $500 right now, here are the top five stocks to buy confidently.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an attractive bet for investors looking for growth, income, and value. This subprime lender has been consistently growing revenues and earnings at a solid pace. Also, the company has been rewarding its shareholders through higher dividend payments. Moreover, the stock trades cheaper on the valuation front, making it a compelling investment.

goeasy’s solid competitive positioning in the large subprime lending market bodes well for future growth. Further, its diversified funding sources, wide product range, and omnichannel strategy will likely drive its consumer loan portfolio and support revenue. Additionally, higher sales, steady credit performance, and operating efficiency will support its earnings growth, driving higher payouts and a higher share price.

Bombardier

Investors can consider Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) right now. The Canadian aviation company will likely deliver above-average returns in the coming years thanks to the growing demand for its business jets, increasing aircraft deliveries, and solid backlog. In addition, Bombardier will continue to benefit from its extensive aftermarket and support facilities network.

The company’s new lineup of medium and large business jets, focus on innovation, and diversification across defence, services, and the pre-owned aircraft markets will support its top line. Further, Bombardier’s efforts to improve liquidity and lower its debt will likely strengthen its balance sheet, positioning it well to generate strong cash flows, invest in new opportunities, and accelerate growth.

WELL Health

Investors could consider adding WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) stock to their portfolios. This digital healthcare company is experiencing strong growth, is profitable, and offers significant value near its current market price. The momentum in Canadian Patient Services increased omnichannel patient visits, and strategic acquisitions are expected to drive revenue growth and boost its stock price.

Moreover, the expansion of clinical offerings and opportunities in its high-margin affiliate clinic licensing business will likely enhance cash flows and help reduce debt. Additionally, its use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions provides a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable growth.

ADENTRA

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) stock is also worth considering now. While this leading distributor of architectural building products faced challenges due to inflation and elevated interest rates, the company is well-positioned to benefit from a rebound in demand. With inflation moderating and interest rates trending lower, ADENTRA could deliver stellar financials, which will drive its share price higher.

The company is expanding its volumes of high-value, ready-to-install products, which will boost its organic growth. Further, ADENTRA’s bottom line could benefit from its efficient global sourcing program, higher pricing, focus on higher-margin businesses, and control of costs.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) operates convenience stores, retails fuel, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. The company’s strong revenue growth, higher earnings base, and consistent dividend payments make it an attractive stock to buy now. Couche-Tard will also benefit from the shift toward renewable energy, which will likely support its future growth.

The retailer’s extensive network of stores, value proposition, and growing focus on increasing private-label sales will likely attract new customers, enhance margins, and drive profits in the coming years. Further, its membership programs and strategic acquisitions bode well for future expansion and growth.