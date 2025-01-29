Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

These three Canadian stocks are easily some of the best businesses that investors can buy in 2025 and plan to hold for the long term.

With 2025 now underway, investors have a significant opportunity to capitalize on shifting market conditions. Inflation has cooled significantly, and with interest rates expected to decline further, many top Canadian stocks could see renewed momentum, making now the perfect time to buy these businesses.

While uncertainty still remains – particularly with geopolitical risks and lingering market volatility – consumer confidence is improving, and a more favourable economic environment could drive a strong rebound in stocks throughout the rest of the year.

Therefore, if you’re an investor with hard-earned cash that you’re looking to put to work, this is an ideal time to buy top-tier companies while they still trade at attractive valuations.

As always, though, it’s essential to invest for the long haul and focus on businesses with resilient operations, consistent growth potential, and strong long-term outlooks to help maximize returns not just in 2025 but also in the coming years.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got savings you’re looking to put to work, here are three top Canadian stocks to buy in 2025.

Two top defensive growth stocks Canadian investors can buy now

There’s no question that defensive growth stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can make due to the reliability of their operations, as well as the long-term growth potential they offer.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now, two of the very best to consider are GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), the massive $24 billion waste management company, and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), a health and wellness business with significant long-term growth potential.

GFL is one of the best stocks to buy now because it operates in one of the most essential industries, waste management, as well as its consistent ability to grow its operations.

For years, the waste management industry has been consolidating, with stocks like GFL making multiple acquisitions to expand their footprint and, more importantly, scale costs.

In fact, GFL more than doubled its revenue from 2019 to 2023. More importantly, though, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins have continued to improve as well.

For example, back in 2020, GFL’s EBITDA margins were 25.7%. Meanwhile, analysts note that in 2024, those margins improved to 28.4% and should increase again in 2025 to 29.6%.

So it’s no surprise that in just the last three years, the share price is up over 60% and continues to have more potential moving forward.

On the other hand, Jamieson is also one of the top Canadian stocks to buy now, due to the fact that it sells essential products like vitamins, minerals, and other health and wellness supplements.

Furthermore, Jamieson also has a strong track record of growth, both organically and by acquisition, making it an ideal stock to buy and hold for the long haul.

In fact, just like GFL, Jamieson also more than doubled its sales from 2019 through 2023. Furthermore, its normalized earnings per share (EPS) have also increased rapidly. In fact, analysts are predicting Jamieson’s EPS will increase by more than 24% in 2025, which is why it’s one of the top Canadian stocks to buy today, especially while it trades off its highs.

One of the best investments for passive income seekers to buy now

Both Jamieson and GFL are certainly some of the top Canadian stocks to buy now and hold long term. The one drawback of the two stocks, though, especially if you’re a passive income seeker, is that neither offers that significant of a dividend yield.

So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your portfolio generates, one of the top Canadian stocks to buy now is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

Pizza Pizza is one of the best investments in Canada for passive income seekers because it’s a stock specifically made for dividend investors.

Every month Pizza Pizza earns a royalty on all the sales done at its restaurants nationwide, then returns essentially all of its net income back to investors through its dividend.

So, it’s no surprise why the stock can offer a yield of more than 7% today, and with very little fluctuation in its sales and earnings quarter over quarter and year over year, it’s certainly one of the top Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now.