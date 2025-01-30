Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

CNR and CPKC stocks are part of one of the strongest duopolies in Canada. But which is the better growth option?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Choosing between Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is no small task. These two railway giants dominate the North American landscape. Both have proven to be excellent investments over the years, but as of now, there are key differences in their performance, valuation, and future prospects that might sway investors toward one or the other.

Into earnings

Starting with recent earnings, CNR’s third-quarter report highlighted a 3.1% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $4.1 billion. However, net income dipped by 2.1% to $1.1 billion, resulting in a slight decline in its profit margin, which now sits at 26% at writing. On a brighter note, diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 2% to $1.72, thus showcasing a modest improvement despite challenges such as labour strikes and wildfires in Alberta earlier in the year.

CP followed up with its own third-quarter results. Revenues climbed 6% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, reflecting strong network integration and higher volumes of cross-border trade. CP’s diluted EPS grew from $0.84 to $0.90, while adjusted diluted EPS rose by 8% to $0.99, highlighting stronger profitability. This momentum reflects the benefits of the 2023 merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

When it comes to past performance, CNR has long been a stable and reliable choice for investors. It has a robust history of creating shareholder value through efficient operations, safe rail management, and sustainable practices. Meanwhile, CP has shown significant potential since its merger. The combined entity is uniquely positioned to capitalize on trade flows between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Over the past year, CP stock has gained momentum, reflecting investor optimism about its synergies and long-term growth potential.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, CNR has tempered its profit expectations for 2024, revising its forecast to low single-digit EPS growth. Despite these challenges, CNR is still committed to long-term profitability, leveraging its extensive network and efficiency-first approach. It also benefits from a healthy profit margin of 31.7%, as of its most recent quarter.

CP, on the other hand, is aiming high. Its tri-national network connects key ports and supply chains across North America, providing significant advantages for industries like automotive, grain, and energy. The company has shown an ability to scale quickly, and its recent earnings growth reflects solid execution on merger integration. While macroeconomic headwinds, such as proposed tariffs, could pose risks to cross-border trade, CP stock remains optimistic about capturing further market share in the coming years.

Dividends are another consideration. CNR offers a more attractive forward annual dividend yield of 2.2%, compared to CP stock’s 0.66%. CNR’s payout ratio of 39.4% signals that it has plenty of room to continue raising its dividend. In contrast, CP stock’s lower yield and 20.1% payout ratio suggest a more growth-oriented focus, with less emphasis on returning capital to shareholders.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the better buy depends on your investment goals. If you’re seeking a stable, dividend-paying stock with a long history of operational excellence, CNR is the more conservative choice. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a growth-oriented investment that capitalizes on the future of North American trade, CP stock may be the better pick. Both companies are leaders in their industry, and either could be a solid addition to a long-term portfolio depending on your risk tolerance and strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index started marching upwards in mid-January. Among the stocks that rallied, a few are picking up momentum.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite Growth ETFs for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for long-term growth? Check out these top Canadian ETFs for 2025: the iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF (TSX:XCG) for…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a cash-creating machine? This dynamic duo offers insane yields and stellar growth, making them must-have, must-buy options.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes we just have a few bucks we're ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2025 With a Bang

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one area of the market that will always be ready to burst, it's healthcare. And this one is…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamentally strong TSX stocks can not only deliver strong returns in the long run but also provide resilience through…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes investors think too hard when they could simply pick up these blue-chip stocks.

Read more »