Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

These three ETFs are some of the top choices for a TFSA, so let’s get started.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors looking for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to hold forever in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) have numerous options. But which to choose? Investors will want to focus on funds that offer a combination of long-term stability, growth potential, and strong diversification. The TFSA is a powerful tool for wealth-building, given that all gains and dividends are tax-free, thus making it essential to choose ETFs that maximize returns without excessive risk. Investors should also look for ETFs with a track record of consistent performance, a well-diversified portfolio across sectors and geographies, and a reasonable management expense ratio (MER) to ensure fees do not eat into long-term gains.

For those looking at Canadian ETFs, understanding the sector weightings is important. Some ETFs are heavily skewed towards financials and energy, reflecting the composition of the Canadian stock market. Others diversify globally, giving investors exposure to tech giants, healthcare leaders, or dividend-paying blue-chip stocks outside of Canada. The key is to align an ETF’s holdings with an investor’s risk tolerance and long-term goals, ensuring the portfolio remains resilient through economic cycles. So let’s look at some choices.

TEC

The TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TSX:TEC) is an excellent choice for long-term investors who believe in the continued dominance of the technology sector. This ETF provides exposure to some of the most innovative and influential companies in the world. With technology continuing to drive global economic growth, TEC allows investors to participate in this expansion while benefiting from the stability of established tech leaders. The fund’s sector allocation is heavily weighted toward technology at 64.2% – plus additional exposure to communication services and consumer cyclical stocks, making it a well-rounded option for growth.

Recent performance shows that TEC has delivered a year-to-date return of 3.2%, reflecting the tech sector’s resilience even in fluctuating market conditions. While it does have a lower yield at 0.12%, the focus here is on capital appreciation rather than dividends. Investors with a long horizon can benefit from the compounding effect of tech’s continued expansion, thus making TEC a compelling choice for those looking to ride the digital wave well into the future.

XMV

For those looking for a lower-volatility option, iShares MSCI Minimum Volatility Canada ETF (TSX:XMV) is a strong contender. XMV focuses on Canadian equities with historically lower volatility, making it a solid choice for investors who want steady growth without extreme market swings. The ETF holds blue-chip Canadian stocks, providing exposure to financials, energy, and industrials. Given that financial services make up over 32% of its portfolio, XMV benefits from the stability of Canada’s banking sector. This has historically performed well even in economic downturns.

XMV’s dividend yield sits at a respectable 2.4%, offering investors a blend of income and stability. With a year-to-date return of 2.1%, it has demonstrated resilience even in uncertain market conditions. This ETF is ideal for investors who prefer a more defensive approach while still benefiting from Canada’s economic strength.

XDU.U

For income-focused investors, the iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDU.U) is a standout option. This ETF provides exposure to high-quality U.S. dividend-paying companies, thus making it a superb choice for those who want reliable income alongside capital appreciation. Its top holdings include companies with strong balance sheets and consistent dividend growth. The fund is well-diversified across sectors, with significant allocations to consumer defensive, healthcare, and technology stocks, offering stability across economic cycles.

XDU.U currently has a yield of 2.3%, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking passive income. With a year-to-date return of 3.3%, the ETF has delivered solid growth, reinforcing its appeal as a long-term hold. Given that dividends in a TFSA are tax-free, investors can maximize their returns without worrying about withholding taxes on U.S. dividend income.

Bottom line

Ultimately, building a TFSA portfolio with forever-hold ETFs means striking a balance between growth, stability, and income. TEC offers exposure to the long-term upside of technology, XMV provides lower-volatility Canadian blue-chip stability, and XDU.U delivers reliable dividend income from top U.S. companies. Together, these ETFs can create a well-rounded, resilient portfolio capable of withstanding market fluctuations while compounding returns over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Dividend Stocks

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI has long been a top growth stock. But will things slow down in 2025 or keep rising higher?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to maximize returns this year, then you need dividends, a solid sector, and this stock.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR and CPKC stocks are part of one of the strongest duopolies in Canada. But which is the better growth…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index started marching upwards in mid-January. Among the stocks that rallied, a few are picking up momentum.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite Growth ETFs for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for long-term growth? Check out these top Canadian ETFs for 2025: the iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF (TSX:XCG) for…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a cash-creating machine? This dynamic duo offers insane yields and stellar growth, making them must-have, must-buy options.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes we just have a few bucks we're ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2025 With a Bang

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one area of the market that will always be ready to burst, it's healthcare. And this one is…

Read more »