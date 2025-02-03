Got $20,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks Before Trump’s Tariffs Shake the Market

Not all Canadian stocks are set to be a dumpster fire under tariffs, and these two could belong in the winning category.

In the ever-evolving world of international trade, the spectre of rising tariffs, especially those potentially introduced by President Trump, looms large. Such economic shifts can send ripples through markets, causing supply chain disruptions and investor jitters. But fear not! For those with a cool $20,000 burning a hole in their pocket, two Canadian stalwarts stand out as beacons of stability and growth. Those are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

BIP stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a global leader in owning and operating infrastructure assets. Its diversified portfolio spans utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure across various continents. This diversification not only provides multiple revenue streams. It also acts as a buffer against regional economic downturns.

In a recent earnings report, Brookfield announced a net income attributable to the partnership of $391 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company highlighted that current-year results benefited from organic growth across their operations and the contribution from new investments.

Looking ahead, Brookfield’s commitment to sustainable and essential infrastructure positions them favourably. As global populations grow and urbanize, the demand for reliable infrastructure will only increase, providing Brookfield with ample opportunities for expansion and revenue growth.

ATD stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard, headquartered in Laval, Quebec, is a multinational convenience store operator with a vast network of approximately 16,700 stores across North America, Europe, and other regions. The well-known brands, including Circle K and Couche-Tard, have become staples for daily essentials and fuel.

In its second quarter of fiscal 2025, Couche-Tard reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $708.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. While this was a decrease from the $819.2 million reported in the same quarter the previous year, the Canadian stock continues to demonstrate resilience in a competitive market.

The Canadian stock’s strategy of strategic acquisitions and organic growth has been pivotal. Its recent acquisition of the Big Red Stores in the United States and ongoing expansion in international markets underscore ambition and adaptability. With a focus on customer experience and operational efficiency, Couche-Tard is well-positioned to navigate potential market upheavals.

A winning pair

In times of economic uncertainty, especially with potential tariff-induced supply chain disruptions, companies with diversified operations and essential services tend to fare better. Brookfield’s global infrastructure assets and Couche-Tard’s widespread retail network offer both stability and growth potential.

Allocating your $20,000 investment equally between these two Canadian stocks could be a prudent move. This strategy provides exposure to both the infrastructure and consumer sectors, balancing potential risks and rewards.

While no investment is without risk, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Alimentation Couche-Tard offer compelling cases for weathering economic storms. The diversified operations, essential services, and strategic growth initiatives make them worthy considerations for investors looking to navigate the uncertain waters of potential tariffs and market volatility. So, as the market braces for possible tariff tremors, these two Canadian powerhouses stand ready to keep your investment portfolio on solid ground.