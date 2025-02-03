Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $20,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks Before Trump’s Tariffs Shake the Market

Got $20,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks Before Trump’s Tariffs Shake the Market

Not all Canadian stocks are set to be a dumpster fire under tariffs, and these two could belong in the winning category.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of international trade, the spectre of rising tariffs, especially those potentially introduced by President Trump, looms large. Such economic shifts can send ripples through markets, causing supply chain disruptions and investor jitters. But fear not! For those with a cool $20,000 burning a hole in their pocket, two Canadian stalwarts stand out as beacons of stability and growth. Those are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

BIP stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a global leader in owning and operating infrastructure assets. Its diversified portfolio spans utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure across various continents. This diversification not only provides multiple revenue streams. It also acts as a buffer against regional economic downturns.

In a recent earnings report, Brookfield announced a net income attributable to the partnership of $391 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company highlighted that current-year results benefited from organic growth across their operations and the contribution from new investments.

Looking ahead, Brookfield’s commitment to sustainable and essential infrastructure positions them favourably. As global populations grow and urbanize, the demand for reliable infrastructure will only increase, providing Brookfield with ample opportunities for expansion and revenue growth.

ATD stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard, headquartered in Laval, Quebec, is a multinational convenience store operator with a vast network of approximately 16,700 stores across North America, Europe, and other regions. The well-known brands, including Circle K and Couche-Tard, have become staples for daily essentials and fuel.

In its second quarter of fiscal 2025, Couche-Tard reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $708.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. While this was a decrease from the $819.2 million reported in the same quarter the previous year, the Canadian stock continues to demonstrate resilience in a competitive market.

The Canadian stock’s strategy of strategic acquisitions and organic growth has been pivotal. Its recent acquisition of the Big Red Stores in the United States and ongoing expansion in international markets underscore ambition and adaptability. With a focus on customer experience and operational efficiency, Couche-Tard is well-positioned to navigate potential market upheavals.

A winning pair

In times of economic uncertainty, especially with potential tariff-induced supply chain disruptions, companies with diversified operations and essential services tend to fare better. Brookfield’s global infrastructure assets and Couche-Tard’s widespread retail network offer both stability and growth potential.

Allocating your $20,000 investment equally between these two Canadian stocks could be a prudent move. This strategy provides exposure to both the infrastructure and consumer sectors, balancing potential risks and rewards.

While no investment is without risk, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Alimentation Couche-Tard offer compelling cases for weathering economic storms. The diversified operations, essential services, and strategic growth initiatives make them worthy considerations for investors looking to navigate the uncertain waters of potential tariffs and market volatility. So, as the market braces for possible tariff tremors, these two Canadian powerhouses stand ready to keep your investment portfolio on solid ground.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s 25% Tariffs: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Take a Massive Hit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one area of the market that could come under serious trouble, it's this one.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Profit From Trump’s Tariffs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trump tariffs are underway, but you can profit by investing in these Canadian stocks.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Worried About the Trade War? These 3 Stocks Could Be Your Best Bet

| Jitendra Parashar

These three top defensive stocks could help you navigate ongoing trade uncertainties by providing steady returns.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs Are Here: 1 Canadian Stock Set to Surge and 1 to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Heading into a new tariff regime, here's one Canadian stock to buy, and one to avoid!

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Secure 7% Yield: 3 TSX Income Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and resilient earnings bases can help secure an over 7% yield in 2025.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These three Canadian utility stocks offer steady growth, strong dividends, and long-term wealth. Buy and hold them forever

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some undervalued stocks to buy today? Whether its growth or income, here's a duo that make a…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Manulife or CIBC?

| Kay Ng

Both Manulife and CIBC had a great year last year. It may be smart for investors to wait for a…

Read more »