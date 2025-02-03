Invest $15,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Profit From Trump’s Tariffs

Investing in the stock market requires foresight and adaptability, especially when geopolitical events and policy changes create waves in global trade. With the return of Donald Trump and the reintroduction of tariffs, industries tied to logistics and renewable energy could see significant shifts. While tariffs disrupt traditional supply chains, they also open the door for companies that can navigate these changes effectively.

Two Canadian stocks, namely Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Northland Power (TSX:NPI), stand out as strong candidates for investors looking to profit from these shifts. A $15,000 investment in these companies could position investors for long-term gains as the world adjusts to new trade realities.

CNR stock

CNR stock is a cornerstone of North America’s freight transportation industry. The Canadian stock operates approximately 20,000 route miles of track across Canada and the United States, making it an essential link in the North American supply chain. With Trump’s tariffs set to shake up global trade, businesses will need cost-effective, reliable shipping solutions. Rail transport is often cheaper than trucking over long distances, and CNR’s extensive network positions it as a go-to solution for companies seeking to navigate new trade barriers efficiently.

Despite a slight dip in revenue in its most recent earnings report, Canadian National Railway remains a powerhouse in its sector. The Canadian stock reported fourth-quarter revenues of $4.4 billion, marking a 3% decrease from the previous year. However, CNR is far from struggling. Its profit margins remain strong, and management has projected a 10% to 15% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2025. Such resilience underscores why this stock remains attractive, particularly in a changing trade landscape where rail transportation may become even more crucial for moving goods cost-effectively.

Trade tensions often result in businesses restructuring their supply chains, and this is where CNR stands to gain. With tariffs disrupting traditional import routes, companies will look for alternative transportation solutions within North America. Increased demand for domestic shipping could lead to greater freight volumes for CNR, boosting both revenue and profitability over the long term. Investors who put $7,500 into CNR now are positioning themselves for potential growth as the trade environment shifts. Moreover, CNR’s dividend yield of approximately 2.3% ensures that investors benefit from regular income while waiting for capital appreciation.

NPI stock

On the other side of the investment equation, Northland Power offers a compelling opportunity in the renewable energy sector. NPI specializes in wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, with significant offshore wind projects in Europe. As tariffs affect global energy markets, renewable energy sources are gaining momentum – not just for environmental reasons but also for economic and strategic ones. Governments worldwide are pushing for increased energy independence, and NPI’s portfolio positions it well to benefit from this shift.

While NPI’s recent earnings report showed a net loss of $191 million in the third quarter of 2024, this is not necessarily a red flag. Renewable energy projects are capital-intensive, requiring significant upfront investment before yielding consistent returns. NPI’s financial health remains solid, and its long-term strategy focuses on expanding offshore wind and other renewable energy projects. Notably, its 49% stake in the Baltic Power project off the coast of Poland highlights its commitment to international expansion. This project alone has the potential to generate substantial revenue in the coming years as demand for clean energy grows.

One of the standout reasons to consider NPI is its dividend yield. Currently sitting at around 7.1%, this high yield makes it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. Despite short-term financial challenges, the Canadian stock’s commitment to dividend payouts reflects confidence in its long-term growth prospects. For investors allocating $7,500 into NPI, this means not only potential capital appreciation but also steady income, making it a well-rounded addition to a portfolio.

Bottom line

It’s worth noting that while both stocks have strong long-term potential, they are not without risks. CNR has faced challenges, including labor stoppages and environmental disruptions like wildfires, which have occasionally impacted its operations. Meanwhile, NPI’s high capital expenditures and the competitive nature of the renewable energy industry mean that investors should be prepared for some volatility. However, for those with a long-term outlook, these Canadian stocks present compelling opportunities to profit from shifting global trade dynamics.