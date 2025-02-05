Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs Canadian Solar?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs Canadian Solar?

Clean energy stocks such as Brookfield Renewable offer significant upside potential for long-term shareholders in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, clean energy stocks are trailing by a wide margin. Over the last three years, interest rate hikes, inflation, and a challenging macro environment have resulted in sluggish earnings growth for renewable energy stocks such as Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BIP.UN) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). While shares of Brookfield Renewable are down 51% from all-time highs, CSIQ stock is down 84%, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from outsized gains when market sentiment improves. So, let’s see which clean energy stock is a better buy right now.

Is Canadian Solar stock undervalued?

Founded in 2001, Canadian Solar is valued at a market cap of US$642 million. Canadian Solar has two primary business segments that include the following:

  • CSI Solar: It manufactures and sells solar components, modules, and battery storage systems while providing installation services.
  • Global Energy: It focuses on developing and operating solar power plants, selling electricity, and providing maintenance services.

Canadian Solar serves various customers, including distributors, integrators, and developers, under its own brand and as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

In the last 12 months, Canadian Solar has reported revenue of US$6.2 billion, down almost 22% year over year. Moreover, its gross margins have narrowed to 16.4% in the last year, down from 23% in 2019.

In addition to its falling profit margins, investors are worried about Canadian Solar’s rising debt balance. It ended the third quarter (Q3) with US$2.63 billion in long-term debt, up from US$400 million in 2018.

Canadian Solar has to generate enough cash to service its debt payments, sustain its operations, and reinvest in capital expenditures. Analysts tracking the clean energy stock expect adjusted earnings to rise to US$0.69 per share in 2025, compared to a loss of US$0.26 per share in 2024.

Priced at 14.7 times forward earnings, Canadian Solar is relatively cheap and trades at a 50% discount to consensus price targets.

Is Brookfield Renewable stock a good buy?

Despite a sluggish macro environment in 2024, Brookfield Renewable reported record funds from operations of US$1.83 per share, up 10% year over year. Last year, it developed 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity and deployed over US$12 billion in capital investments.

Notably, Brookfield secured a landmark renewable energy agreement with Microsoft and generated US$2.8 billion via asset sales over the last four quarters. Brookfield’s chief executive officer, Connor Teskey, highlighted the positive outlook for clean power driven by rising corporate demand tied to the expansion of data centres.

Brookfield Renewable has set ambitious growth targets, aiming to achieve a development run rate of 10,000 megawatts per annum by 2027. It has maintained a robust development pipeline of 200,000 megawatts and ended Q3 with US$4.3 billion in total liquidity.

In 2024, Brookfield paid shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.492 per unit, indicating a payout ratio of 81.5%. The company has now raised dividends for 14 consecutive years at a compounded annual growth rate of over 5%.

Given its dividend payout, Brookfield Renewable offers investors a forward yield of almost 7%. Priced at 11.5 times trailing earnings, the TSX dividend stock is quite cheap, given its steady growth rates and widening dividend yield.

Brookfield Renewable remains well-positioned in the market with its diverse portfolio, strong operational capabilities, and robust development pipeline. The TSX stock also trades at a 40% discount to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Invest $16,650 in this TSX Stocks for $1,000 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers a 6% yield and will enable you to earn $1,000 in stress-free passive income with a…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Energy Stocks

2 Sectors That Could Take a Big Hit in a U.S.-Canada Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The potential of a U.S.-Canada trade war has sent shockwaves in the TSX. A few sectors could face the biggest…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for February

| Puja Tayal

Are Canadian energy stocks worth considering amid the threat of import tariffs from the United States? Let's find the answer.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable or Northland Power?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable stocks have a strong outlook, but which of these two are the best to buy?

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor continues to drive operational efficiencies and value. Expect this momentum to drive Suncor stock higher.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

We can expect more of the same for Canadian Natural Resources stock in 2025: strong production, returns, and shareholder value…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks like Canadian Natural Resources are well-positioned to benefit from strong energy markets in 2025.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't be fooled by a pretty dividend yield. Dig deeper to find the real golden goose.

Read more »