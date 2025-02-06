Member Login
Home » Investing » Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

It is time to power up your defence strategy to withstand market uncertainty around a looming trade war with Canadian utility ETFs.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Trump tariffs and a 30-day delay in its implementation have set the countdown running. While talks are ongoing between the U.S. President and Canadian Prime Minister, investor heartbeats are increasing with every announcement. If tariffs are the final verdict, Canada could see a mild recession because of its export dependency on the United States. There is a reason why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians to brace up for difficult times and focus on Buy Canadian. This has encouraged Canadians to power up their defences. And what better defence than Canadian utility stocks?

Adopting a defensive investment strategy amid volatility

Utility stocks generally cater to Canadians and are unaffected by the economic downturn. They also serve as good dividend stocks for a steady income. While many utility stocks give quarterly payouts, you could consider investing in Canadian Utility ETFs to get a monthly payout.  Moreover, these ETFs can also diversify your money across major utility stocks such as energy, communication services, and pipeline stocks to ensure the payouts are not significantly affected by dividend cuts from any one company.

Two utility ETFs to buy for steady income

The Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:UTIL) is managed by Mirae Asset and invests in high dividend-paying utility services companies. It replicates the performance of the Solactive Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index and generates an annual dividend yield of 4.9%.

Out of the 12 stocks in its portfolio, the ETF has around 84% of holdings in the top 10 stocks, which include Enbridge, Fortis, Telus, and AtlasGas. The ETF has a monthly payout and a 0.61% management expense ratio. The UTIL ETF has a relatively stable unit price and has given consistent dividends even during volatile market conditions.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSX:ZUT) is another utility ETF with 14 stocks in its portfolio. The ZUT ETF is different from UTIL as it equally invests in all 14 holdings. Moreover, it has holdings in Capital Power, which generates electricity. It has a 0.61% management expense ratio and an annualized dividend yield of 4.3%.

The ETF has paid steady monthly distributions since 2010 and has increased them at intervals.

How to plan your portfolio defence

You could consider allocating 10–20% of your portfolio to utility ETFs to ensure a 4% annual return. They could be your alternative to the 5% interest rate provided by Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), which could see a drastic fall in the interest rate because of the Bank of Canada’s accelerated interest rate cuts.

For further defensive strategies, you could consider investing in REITs as they pay monthly distributions. The REITs are mostly affected by the real estate market. CT REIT grows its dividend by 3% annually, making it a long-term passive income investment for every season. An opportunistic REIT investment could be Slate Grocery REIT as it declared dividends in US dollars but pays it in Canadian dollars to Canadian investors. You could convert the weaker Canadian dollar into an opportunity and earn a higher dividend from Slate Grocery REIT. 

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, Slate Grocery REIT, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Railway Stocks for 2025

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) isn't the only railroad stock in town.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks to buy for monthly income? Here's a pair of great stocks that can provide both income…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine and generate $682.32 per year in tax free income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

| Jitendra Parashar

The strong fundamentals and financial base of these cash-rich Canadian stocks make them attractive buys in 2025.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

2 Consumer Defensive Stocks for Every Canadian’s Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

Cautious investors can protect their portfolio from potential market volatility by adding these two consumer defensive stocks to their holdings…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top high-yield Canadian dividend ETFs that could help you earn reliable passive income irrespective of economic conditions.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Trump Rally: This Low-Cost Dividend Stock Is Gaining Speed

| Joey Frenette

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is a fantastic financial stock to own for decades.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,500? 5 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian consumer stocks could continue to deliver strong returns on your investment even amid tough economic times.

Read more »