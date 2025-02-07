Billionaires Are Buying This Canadian Stock Before Trump’s Tariffs Shake the Market

This Canadian stock doesn’t just have a shot at growth under tariffs, but for long-term investors it could be a soaring stock.

In the ever-evolving landscape of global markets, energy security has become a paramount concern for investors. With geopolitical tensions and policy shifts, such as potential tariffs from U.S. president Donald Trump, the focus has intensified on sustainable and secure energy investments.

Enter Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), a Canadian renewable energy giant that’s catching the eye of savvy investors, including billionaires looking to hedge against market volatility.

BEP stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners boasts a diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. This extensive diversification not only mitigates risks associated with regional market fluctuations. It also positions the Canadian stock to capitalize on the global shift towards clean energy.

In its recent financial performance, Brookfield Renewable reported record results. For the third quarter of 2024, the Canadian stock achieved funds from operations (FFO) of $278 million. That’s $0.42 per unit, marking an 11% increase from the prior year. This growth was driven by asset development, recent acquisitions, and strong all-in pricing. The Canadian stock’s ability to consistently deliver robust financial results underscores its operational excellence and strategic foresight.

Going for growth

Looking ahead, Brookfield Renewable has set ambitious targets. The Canadian stock plans to commission approximately 7,000 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity in 2024 alone. This expansion is expected to add approximately $90 million of annual incremental FFO, further strengthening its financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

The Canadian stock’s growth strategy is not solely organic. Brookfield Renewable has been actively involved in strategic acquisitions to bolster its portfolio. A notable example is the agreement to acquire a 53% stake in Neoen, a leading global renewable platform with market-leading positions in France, Australia, and the Nordics. This acquisition is set to enhance Brookfield’s presence in key markets and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Financially sound

In addition to expanding its asset base, Brookfield Renewable is focusing on capital-recycling initiatives. The company has reached new agreements to sell certain assets, bringing year-to-date proceeds from asset sales to over $2.3 billion ($1 billion net to Brookfield Renewable). These transactions have generated an approximate 25% internal rate of return and a 2.5 times multiple on invested capital, demonstrating the company’s disciplined approach to capital management.

The financial community has taken note of Brookfield Renewable’s impressive performance. The Canadian stock’s Relative Strength (RS) rating, a measure of a stock’s price performance over the past 52 weeks compared to others, has climbed to 71. While historically, the best-performing stocks have RS ratings of 80 and above, this upward trend indicates growing investor confidence in Brookfield Renewable’s prospects.

Foolish takeaway

In the context of potential market disruptions, such as tariffs proposed by political figures like Donald Trump, Brookfield Renewable offers a compelling investment thesis. Its focus on renewable energy aligns with global trends towards sustainability and energy independence, providing a hedge against geopolitical risks associated with fossil fuels.

Moreover, the Canadian stock’s strong financial position, characterized by significant liquidity and access to diverse sources of capital, enables it to navigate market uncertainties effectively. This financial resilience, combined with its strategic initiatives, positions Brookfield Renewable as a formidable player in the renewable energy sector.

As energy security continues to be a focal point for investors amid geopolitical tensions and policy shifts, Brookfield Renewable Partners stands out as a robust investment opportunity. Its diversified portfolio, strong financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and alignment with global sustainability trends make it an attractive option, especially for those looking to invest in the future of energy.