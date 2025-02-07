Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Before Tariffs Change the Game

Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Before Tariffs Change the Game

These three dividend stocks offer security, growth — you name it. No matter what tariffs come our way.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of trade policies, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for investors. With recent developments in tariffs between Canada and the United States, certain Canadian companies are poised to navigate these changes effectively. If you have $30,000 to invest, consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP), Nutrien (TSX:NTR), and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). These companies are well-positioned to benefit from shifts in trade dynamics, making them compelling buys in the current environment.

CPKC

As a leading railway operator, CP plays a pivotal role in North American trade. The Canadian stock’s extensive network facilitates the efficient movement of goods across borders. In light of recent tariff announcements, including a potential 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada by the U.S., efficient transportation becomes even more critical. CP’s ability to offer reliable logistics solutions positions it as a key player in mitigating potential trade disruptions.

Financially, CP has demonstrated resilience. In its most recent quarter, the Canadian stock reported a 6.3% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $14.45 billion. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.54 billion, reflecting a profit margin of 24.5%. With a trailing 12-month diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.98, CP continues to showcase strong profitability. As trade policies evolve, CP’s strategic position in the transportation sector makes it a beneficiary of increased demand for efficient cross-border logistics.

Nutrien

Nutrien, a global leader in agricultural solutions, stands to gain amid shifting trade policies. The Canadian stock’s comprehensive portfolio in potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers supports global food production. With potential tariffs impacting agricultural imports and exports, there’s an increased emphasis on domestic production and supply chain reliability. Nutrien’s extensive distribution network and production capabilities position it to meet this demand effectively.

In its latest financial highlights, Nutrien reported trailing 12-month revenue of $25.56 billion, with a gross profit of $7.72 billion. The Canadian stock’s operating cash flow stood at $4.56 billion, underscoring its strong financial foundation. Despite a slight year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue growth of 5.3%, Nutrien’s strategic initiatives and market position provide a solid outlook. As countries focus on strengthening their agricultural sectors in response to trade uncertainties, Nutrien is well-equipped to capitalize on these trends.

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager with a diverse portfolio spanning renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity. The Canadian stock’s diversified investments offer resilience against market fluctuations, including those induced by changing trade policies. Brookfield’s strategic approach to asset management positions it to identify and capitalize on opportunities arising from economic shifts.

In the third quarter of 2024, Brookfield reported record fee-related earnings of $644 million or $0.39 per share — a 14% increase from the prior year. Distributable earnings reached $619 million ($0.38 per share), up 9% year over year. The Canadian stock’s robust fundraising efforts, with $21 billion in capital collected during the quarter, have driven its assets under management to over $1 trillion. This growth underscores Brookfield’s ability to attract and manage capital effectively, even amid global economic uncertainties.

Foolish takeaway

The recent imposition of tariffs by the U.S. has prompted Canada to announce retaliatory measures, including 25% tariffs on a range of American goods. These developments highlight the dynamic nature of international trade and the importance of investing in companies that can adeptly navigate such changes. CP, Nutrien, and Brookfield Asset Management have demonstrated resilience and strategic foresight, positioning them well to thrive amid evolving trade policies.

Investing in these companies not only offers potential financial returns but also supports key sectors of the Canadian economy. As trade dynamics continue to shift, aligning your investment strategy with Canadian stocks that are adaptable and strategically positioned can provide both stability and growth opportunities.

So, with $30,000 to invest, considering shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Nutrien, and Brookfield Asset Management could be a prudent move. These Canadian stocks’ strong financial performance, strategic market positions, and adaptability to changing trade policies make them compelling choices, especially for investors looking to navigate the current economic landscape.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This 7.6% Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy as Trump’s Tariffs Hit Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one way to add some consistency to your portfolio, it's an investment in a passive-income powerhouse like this…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs Could Cause a Recession: This 1 Canadian Stock Can Protect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for security, consider the essentials during this period of volatility in the markets.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Beat Trump’s Trade War

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for security during uncertain times? These two Canadian stocks offer it in spades.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Buying This Canadian Stock Before Trump’s Tariffs Shake the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock doesn't just have a shot at growth under tariffs, but for long-term investors it could be a…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer as Trump’s Tariffs Hit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers investors strong income should Canada be hit by Trump's tariffs.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs: 1 Canadian Stock to Dump and 1 to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As Trump threatens tariffs on Canada, these are two top stocks to watch.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian stocks could give a big boost to your hard-earned TFSA savings in the long run.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges, these top Canadian value stocks could outperform the broader market by a wide margin in the coming…

Read more »