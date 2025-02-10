Member Login
Home » Investing » Billionaires Are Selling D-Wave Quantum and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

Billionaires Are Selling D-Wave Quantum and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

TSX mining stock Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is attracting billionaire-backed confidence.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

When institutional giants like Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP)—managing $265 billion in assets and delivering an 8.3% annualized return over a decade—make moves, investors take notice. Recently, PSP has been offloading its stake in high-flying Canadian quantum computing firm D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), signalling caution amid volatility. Meanwhile, a TSX mining stock, Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), is attracting billionaire-backed confidence. Here’s what’s happening and why it matters.

Why billionaires’ moves matter

Billionaire investors and institutions like PSP don’t just follow trends—they set them. With access to deep research teams, industry networks, and a long-term focus, their portfolio shifts often hint at emerging risks or opportunities. For retail investors, tracking these moves can offer a roadmap to smarter decisions—especially in volatile sectors like tech or commodities.

PSP’s exit from D-Wave Quantum stock: Locking in gains

D-Wave’s stock skyrocketed 1,056% between September 2024 and January 2025, driven by hype around quantum computing breakthroughs like Alphabet subsidiary Google’s Willow chip. However, since January, shares have plunged 40% year to date, coinciding with PSP’s aggressive selling spree. The pension fund reduced its stake in D-Wave from more than 10% in December 2024 to around 2% by January 22, 2025.

Why sell now?

D-Wave Quantum is an extremely volatile, speculative, hype-driven growth stock that had endured a 95% drawdown before the 1,000% surge from September. The company’s fundamentals are still weak, tempting investors to book some profits when the stock surges beyond its “fair” value.

Despite rising customer bookings, D-Wave remains unprofitable, with negative cash flow, and caries significant risk of financial distress. The business is still a long way away from financial sustainability and requires shareholder support in the form of new capital.

Given the long road to quantum computing’s commercial viability, with Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang warning about quantum computing’s commercial use likely two decades away, portfolio managers at PSP potentially share a similar view.

PSP’s sustained exit from D-Wave Quantum stock aligns with its mandate to “manage risk and optimize returns.” While D-Wave recently raised US$150 million in January 2025 to fund operations, the stock’s instability makes it a high-risk bet for retail investors.

The TSX stock billionaires are buying: Lundin Mining stock

As PSP pivots from speculative tech, Lundin Mining—a copper, zinc, and nickel producer—is drawing billionaires’ attention. In January, Nemesia, a firm tied to trusts established by Lundin’s late billionaire founder Adolf H. Lundin, invested $610.6 million in LUN shares, boosting its stake to 19.5%. This move coincides with Lundin’s joint acquisition of Filo Corp with BHP Canada, a deal set to expand its copper reserves—a critical metal for the energy transition.

Why buy Lundin Mining stock?

Nemesia’s increased investment in Lundin Mining stock was driven by positive prospects for the miner. Commodity megatrends support a bullish call on LUN stock as copper demand grows with renewables, electrification and grid infrastructure investments.

Unlike a cash-bleeding D-Wave, Lundin Mining is profitable, with a robust balance sheet and a history of dividend payouts. The current LUN stock quarterly dividend yields a respectable 3.1% annually.

Most noteworthy, Nemesia’s massive investment signals an existing billionaire insider investor’s long-term faith in Lundin’s operating strategy.

Lundin stock trades at a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23, which compares favourably against an industry average P/E of 62, appealing to value-focused investors.

What this means for individual investors

Following billionaire moves isn’t about blind imitation—it’s about understanding the reasons why. Here’s how to apply these insights:

Firstly, avoid hype traps: D-Wave Quantum stock’s volatility underscores the risks of chasing speculative tech names. Shares have already experienced a 60% drawdown this new year. Trades could be choppy. Focus on companies with clear paths to profitability.

Secondly, prioritize fundamentals: Lundin Mining’s copper focus and insider buying highlight the value of stable, sector-tailwind plays.

Finally, diversify: Even billionaires spread risk. Balance high-growth picks with potentially defensive stocks like Lundin.

Investor takeaway

PSP’s exit from D-Wave Quantum stock reflects a shift from a speculative tech stock, while another billionaire fund deepens exposure to tangible assets like copper—a metal powering the global energy transition. Lundin Mining, backed by billionaire-linked investors and strategic acquisitions, offers a safer harbour amid Trump-tariffs-amplified market turbulence. Investors may wish to align with the trends that billionaires endorse, but they should always base their decisions on fundamentals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Mining Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Several factors, including global economic stability and trade policies, could play an important role in driving Canadian mining stocks in…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Metals and Mining Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Explode in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks may not just do well; they could explode under Trump's tariffs.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Ways to Bet on Gold if Precious Metals Surge

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another shining gold stock to buy for the year.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Set to Skyrocket as Trump’s Trade War Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one Canadian stock is set to skyrocket, even amidst US tariffs.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Metals and Mining Stocks

How Investors Should Think About the Drop in the Canadian Dollar

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian dollar has dropped to a 21-year low against the U.S. dollar. Is there an investment opportunity?  

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Kinross Gold Stock a Good Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stocks in general might be a good buy, but what about this top stock?

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Mining Stock: First Quantum vs Teck Resources?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top mining stocks are stellar options, but which edges out the other?

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Materials Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Materials stocks can offer stability, but not all come without risk. So, let's look at some strong long-term options.

Read more »